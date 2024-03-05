ePlus Named F5 North America 2023 Strategic Solutions Partner of the Year

HERNDON, Va., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has been named F5's North America 2023 Strategic Solutions Partner of the Year. ePlus was selected because of its work to modernize legacy apps and update customer infrastructure, thereby driving numerous accomplishments with organizations across the SLED, enterprise, telecom, financial services, and healthcare industries.

The F5 and ePlus partnership delivers application security, performance, and automation. Together, ePlus and F5 secure and optimize applications, APIs, and infrastructure—on premises, in the cloud and at the edge—so organizations can deliver the digital experiences that help reduce costs, improve operations, protect users, and build trust and loyalty.

Jeff Hillard, Regional Vice President of North American Channel Sales expressed his appreciation for ePlus as an F5 partner, "F5 leadership has continually been impressed with the commitment we see from ePlus. They understand how to solve their customers' business challenges with the F5 solution portfolio. With important wins in several key vertical areas and exceptional year over year growth, the Strategic Solutions Partner of the Year award is well-earned."

"Organizations' evolution to application diversity across many clouds poses new and unique challenges related to attack surface and API security," said Lee Waskevich, vice president of security strategy at ePlus. "ePlus is proud to partner with F5 to help customers compromise nothing when it comes to application security for their mission critical applications and we're honored to be recognized with this award."

About F5

F5 is a multi-cloud application services and security company committed to bringing a better digital world to life. F5 partners with the world's largest, most advanced organizations to secure and optimize every app and API anywhere—on premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. F5 enables organizations to provide exceptional, secure digital experiences for their customers and continuously stay ahead of threats. For more information, go to f5.com. (NASDAQ: FFIV)

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,850 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram . ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

