ePlus Named NetApp North America FlexPod Partner of the Year for 2023

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ePlus Technology, inc., has been named the NetApp North America FlexPod Partner of the Year for 2023, in recognition of its strategic approach and commitment to generating FlexPod sales and net-new account acquisition.

The North America Partner Awards winners have exemplified NetApp's goal of being customer-centric and understanding and selling NetApp solutions across its cloud, flash, and FlexPod portfolios.

ePlus leverages NetApp technology to create innovative solutions that help its customers accelerate data-driven digital transformation around their data fabric. ePlus expertise around the FlexPod infrastructure allows its customers to simplify the integration and orchestration of data services across private or public clouds.

"Our partners have always been a critical asset to NetApp as we work together to innovate and grow with hybrid multicloud solutions and services that help our customers succeed in increasingly complex environments," said Jenni Flinders, Worldwide Partner Organization at NetApp. "I want to congratulate ePlus on being named FlexPod Partner of the Year. Their partnership is integral to NetApp's success and I look forward to what comes next."

"It's extremely hard to run a modern, optimized business when your data isn't accessible when and where you need it to be," said Ken Farber president of software, and leading partnerships, marketing and strategy at ePlus. "Our engineers can help architect, build, and manage a multi-cloud environment that will provide secure and seamless access to data, enabling better and more impactful business outcomes. We're grateful to be recognized with this award, which recognizes our expertise around the FlexPod platform as well as our commitment to helping customers achieve more from their cloud journey."

