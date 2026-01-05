ePlus Technology Subsidiary Bailiwick Selected for Prestigious National Retail Federation Innovators Showcase For Digital Lock Technology

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that Bailiwick Services, LLC, an ePlus Technology, inc. Company was selected as one of only 50 companies to participate in the National Retail Federation (NRF) Big Show Innovators Showcase in New York City, January 11-13, 2026.

Bailiwick, a leading provider of managed IT services and technology deployment solutions, was selected to spotlight its innovative digital lock technology — an example of ePlus' patent-pending technology, designed to enhance some of retail's most pressing security and convenience challenges.

The Innovators Showcase is a one-of-a-kind immersive and interactive experience highlighting the most forward-thinking companies and featuring the latest advances in artificial intelligence, augmented reality, machine learning, facial recognition, and more.

"Our proprietary digital locking solution assists retailers in safeguarding valuable merchandise from threats, such as organized retail crime, while simplifying access for store employees and their customers," said Joe Hinrichs, Vice President of IT and Product Development for Bailiwick. "Our digital locking solution provides retailers with a cost-effective way to help secure inventory without placing undue stress on employees or frustrating the consumer."

"Bailiwick is honored to be selected for the NRF Innovators Showcase," added Jimmy Hinshaw, director of sales for Bailiwick. "We are excited to demonstrate our innovative digital lock technology to some of the most influential retailers in the world and show them how game changing it can be for their businesses."

For updated information on Bailiwick's presence at the NRF Innovators Showcase visit: https://bailiwick.com/about-us/events-and-conferences/.

For more information about Bailiwick's Digital Lock Technology click here.

About Bailiwick Services, LLC, an ePlus Technology, inc. Company

Bailiwick, an ePlus Technology, inc. Company (Bailiwick), is a managed IT services provider that specializes in the deployment of complex, large-scale technology initiatives. As a partner to some of the best-known brands in North America, Bailiwick is highly regarded for creative problem solving and developing solutions that accelerate growth and profitability for its clients. With more than 30 years of experience and long-standing Fortune 500 relationships, Bailiwick is known for its consistent care, quality, and urgency. For more information, visit www.bailiwick.com.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,130 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About NRF

The National Retail Federation has represented retail for over a century and is the world's largest retail trade association. Every day, the NRF passionately stands up for the people, policies, and ideas that help retail succeed. The NRF is the world's largest retail trade association, representing an industry that contributes $5.3 trillion to the annual GDP and stands as the nation's largest private-sector employer. Each year, the NRF Big Show draws more than 40,000 retail leaders and innovators from around the globe.

For more information on the NRF visit www.nrf.com.

