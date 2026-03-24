ePlus Named To Prestigious CRN Tech Elite 250 For 2026

HERNDON, Va., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS) (news) today announced that it has once again earned placement on the CRN Tech Elite 250 list.

This annual list highlights solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada that are committed to excellence and distinguish themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in areas such as artificial intelligence, infrastructure, cloud and security.

ePlus and its employees collectively carry thousands of credentials from technology providers across almost every area of the technology spectrum, including Artificial Intelligence, Data Center, Cloud, Security, Enterprise and Carrier-Grade Networking and Collaboration. The company's demonstrated levels of expertise allow it to also offer a wide portfolio of managed, consulting and other services, on which its customer base relies for value-added and refined perspective.

"It takes a relentless commitment to learning, development and excellence to uphold the number and caliber of credentials we earn year after year," said Darren Raiguel, chief operating officer at ePlus. "We prioritize and consistently hone our skill levels to provide ever-increasing knowledge and proven value to our customers. We are proud of our collective dedication to growth, evolution and accomplishment that has resulted in ePlus' repeated recognition as one of the industry's Tech Elite."

"Congratulations to the solution providers named to CRN's Tech Elite 250 on this well-earned recognition of their commitment to advanced certifications and deep expertise in these critical technologies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "These organizations continue to invest in expanding their capabilities so they can deliver exceptional IT solutions that help their customers succeed."

To support customers through the growing complexities of IT and the rise of cutting-edge technologies like AI, the solution providers on this list uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from strategic IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors' partner programs. Whether they are strategic service providers, systems integrators, managed service providers or value-added resellers, these elite solution providers are committed to their customers' success.

Coverage of the 2026 Tech Elite 250 will be featured online at www.crn.com/techelite250.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,130 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.