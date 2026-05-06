ePlus VP of Customer Experience Deanna Davenport Spotlighted on the 2026 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider List

HERNDON, Va., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that Deanna Davenport, VP of Customer Experience, was honored on the 2026 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider list. This impressive recognition highlights an elite subset of influential solution provider leaders chosen from the CRN® 2026 Women of the Channel list.

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2026 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to supporting the success of their partners and customers.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at ePlus, and we're passionate about helping them unlock the full potential of their technology investments," said Deanna Davenport. "I am so honored to be selected to appear on the Power Women 80 list again this year. For me, this recognition reflects our team's tireless efforts to deliver personalized support, expert guidance, and tailored solutions that enhance our customers' experience and drive meaningful outcomes for them."

The ePlus CX program, led by Ms. Davenport, provides customers with customized and dedicated guidance that helps them achieve enhanced and accelerated value from their software and services investments. The CX team helps customer organizations fully utilize their technology investments to make the most of every license, application or service.

"Deanna is a committed and motivated leader, driving game-changing success and efficiency for ePlus customers," said Ken Farber, president of ePlus Software, Strategy, Alliances and Marketing. "She and her team act as true partners to our customer organizations, helping guide them through complexity on a clear path to achieve value."

"It's a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We're proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry."

The prestigious Power 80 Solution Provider list spotlights channel visionaries who develop innovative strategies that enhance outcomes for their partners and drive success for the entire channel ecosystem.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,130 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.