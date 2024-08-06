ePlus Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025

Net sales decreased 5.2% to $544.5 million from last year's first quarter; technology business net sales decreased 5.3% to $535.5 million ; services revenues increased 15.8% to $78.2 million .

from last year's first quarter; technology business net sales decreased 5.3% to ; services revenues increased 15.8% to . Technology business gross billings decreased 1.0% to $833.7 million .

. Consolidated gross profit decreased 5.5% to $134.5 million .

. Consolidated gross margin was 24.7% as compared to last year's 24.8%.

Net earnings decreased 19.2% to $27.3 million .

. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 19.9% to $43.1 million .

. Diluted net earnings per common share decreased 19.7% to $1.02 and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per common share decreased 19.9% to $1.13 .

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading provider of technology and financing solutions, today announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024, the first quarter of its 2025 fiscal year.

Management Comment

"We continued to see strong growth in security and services overall with our managed services up 28%. For many years we have been building strong services and recurring revenue streams, in part to offset headwinds created by the increase in netted down revenues and ratable recognition of sales, both to build a more consistent financial model, but also to deliver the solutions that customers demand with today's advanced technologies," said Mark Marron, president and CEO of ePlus. We are seeing strong customer interest in our AI Ignite program and discovery services. While these create nominal current revenue, they also are key to locking in future business opportunities and securing customer mindshare in this fast moving technology solution.

"Given a hard compare, with last year's first quarter growth of 25% due to supply chain easing, our first quarter net sales were down 5.2% and gross billings were down 1%. Both the revenue and gross billings decline year over year is attributable to a more normalized supply chain, the absorption of prior purchases by our customers, product mix, and the ratable trend as noted above. We do not see any long-term diminished demand for our products and services and our full year guidance remains unchanged."

Mr. Marron continued, "We ended the quarter with a strong cash position of $350 million, providing ePlus the resources to invest in organic growth initiatives, continue our track record of strategic acquisitions, and increase shareholder returns through share repurchases."

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

For the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to the first quarter ended June 30, 2023:

Consolidated net sales decreased 5.2% to $544.5 million, from $574.2 million.

Technology business net sales decreased 5.3% to $535.5 million, from $565.7 million driven by lower product sales. Technology business gross billings decreased 1.0% to $833.7 million from $842.0 million.

Product sales decreased 8.2% to $457.3 million, from $498.2 million, due to decreases in net sales of cloud and networking products, offset by increases in net sales of collaboration and security products. Gross profit decreased 11.6% to $98.5 million, from $111.4 million last year, due to the reduction of product sales and a 90-bps decline in product margin to 21.5% from 22.4% last year, due to a shift in customer mix, offset by a larger proportion of third-party maintenance and services sold in the current quarter which are recorded on a net basis.

Professional service revenues increased 4.8% from last year to $37.3 million from $35.6 million. Gross profit increased 5.0% and gross margins increased 10 bps to 41.5% from 41.4% last year.

Managed service revenues increased 28.0% to $40.9 million due to ongoing demand in these offerings, including Enhanced Maintenance Support, Cloud, and Service Desk services. Gross profit increased 31.0% from last year due to the scaled growth in these services resulting in a 70-bps gross margin improvement.

Financing business segment net sales increased 6.4% to $9.0 million, from $8.5 million due to increases in portfolio earnings. Gross profit in the financing business segment increased 20.8% to $7.7 million from $6.4 million last year.

Consolidated gross profit decreased 5.5% to $134.5 million, from $142.3 million. Consolidated gross margin was 24.7%, down 10 bps from last year's 24.8%, due to lower product margin in our technology business.

Consolidated operating expenses were $99.0 million, up 3.2% from $95.9 million last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits from additional headcount. Our headcount at the end of the quarter was 1,907, up 54 from a year ago, including 28 employees from PEAK Resources, Inc. ("PEAK") which we acquired in January 2024.

Consolidated operating income decreased 23.4% to $35.5 million. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, we had other income of $2.1 million from interest income of $2.6 million offset by foreign currency transaction loss of $0.5 million. Earnings before tax decreased 19.3% to $37.5 million.

Our effective tax rate remained at 27.2% year over year.

Net earnings decreased 19.2% to $27.3 million from $33.8 million.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA decreased 19.9% to $43.1 million from $53.9 million.

Diluted net earnings per common share was $1.02 for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with $1.27 for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per common share was $1.13 for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with $1.41 for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $349.9 million, up from $253.0 million as of March 31, 2024, primarily due to improvements in working capital, offset by repurchases of our common stock. Inventory decreased 36.2% to $89.1 million compared with $139.7 million as of March 31, 2024. Total stockholders' equity was $921.9 million, compared with $901.8 million as of March 31, 2024. Total shares outstanding were 26.9 million and 27.0 million on June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Fiscal Year Guidance

ePlus is maintaining fiscal year 2025 guidance for net sales growth over the prior fiscal year of between 3% and 6%, and an adjusted EBITDA range of $200.0 million to $215.0 million. ePlus cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort, the ultimate outcome of unusual gains and losses, the occurrence of matters creating GAAP tax impacts, fluctuations in interest expense or interest income and share-based compensation, and acquisition-related expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to the ePlus' results computed in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, the ePlus is unable to provide a reconciliation of GAAP net earnings to adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2025 forecast.

Summary and Outlook

"Looking ahead, as we add new products and services and benefit from recent acquisitions, ePlus continues to be positioned to achieve top-line growth. Our business is supported by deep customer and channel relationships. We have invested across the organization to strengthen our product and services offerings and to customize our solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Our teams continue to execute well and operate efficiently with an unwavering commitment to superior customer service. These factors support our confidence in the underlying fundamentals of our business and our ability to deliver on our 2025 financial outlook and objectives.

"Additionally, our strong financial position provides us with considerable capital allocation options to drive long-term shareholder value, including the ability to expand our product offerings, make larger accretive acquisitions, and continue to return capital to shareholders through share repurchases. This flexibility, together with ongoing investments in differentiated capabilities, should enable us to build on our competitive advantage and advance our market positioning," concluded Mr. Marron.

Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions

In the month of July:

Announced Storage-as-a-Service leveraging NetApp.

IGXGlobal, a subsidiary of ePlus, began offering Storage-as-a-Service powered by Pure Storage.

In the month of June:

Awarded the Lenovo U.S. Infrastructure Solutions Partner of the Year Award.

Announced the launch of Azure Recover.

Recognized as Juniper Networks 2023 Partner of the Year for Cloud Ready Data Center in both Worldwide and Americas Categories.

In the month of May:

Named Growth Partner of the Year by Varonis.

Earned a spot on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 List.

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES







UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(in thousands, except per share amounts)





















June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024 ASSETS

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$349,909

$253,021 Accounts receivable—trade, net

577,019

644,616 Accounts receivable—other, net

54,987

46,884 Inventories

89,134

139,690 Financing receivables—net, current

109,119

102,600 Deferred costs

59,985

59,449 Other current assets

23,951

27,269 Total current assets

1,264,104

1,273,529









Financing receivables and operating leases—net

85,032

79,435 Deferred tax asset

5,620

5,620 Property, equipment and other assets

94,417

89,289 Goodwill

161,508

161,503 Other intangible assets—net

40,292

44,093 TOTAL ASSETS

$1,650,973

$1,653,469









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















LIABILITIES

















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$270,614

$315,676 Accounts payable—floor plan

119,511

105,104 Salaries and commissions payable

40,491

43,696 Deferred revenue

138,619

134,596 Non-recourse notes payable—current

29,898

23,288 Other current liabilities

29,103

34,630 Total current liabilities

628,236

656,990









Non-recourse notes payable—long-term

10,854

12,901 Other liabilities

89,955

81,799 TOTAL LIABILITIES

729,045

751,690









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Preferred stock, $0.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares

authorized; none outstanding

-

- Common stock, $0.01 per share par value; 50,000 shares

authorized; 26,940 outstanding at June 30, 2024 and

26,952 outstanding at March 31, 2024

276

274 Additional paid-in capital

184,733

180,058 Treasury stock, at cost, 609 shares at June 30, 2024 and







447 shares at March 31, 2024

(35,746)

(23,811) Retained earnings

770,317

742,978 Accumulated other comprehensive income—foreign currency







translation adjustment

2,348

2,280 Total Stockholders' Equity

921,928

901,779 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$1,650,973

$1,653,469

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,





2024

2023















Net sales









Product $466,349

$506,656



Services 78,189

67,519



Total 544,538

574,175















Cost of sales









Product 360,157

388,904



Services 49,900

42,998



Total 410,057

431,902















Gross profit 134,481

142,273















Selling, general, and administrative 93,608

90,298



Depreciation and amortization 4,819

4,792



Interest and financing costs 585

851



Operating expenses 99,012

95,941















Operating income 35,469

46,332















Other income (expense), net 2,073

190















Earnings before taxes 37,542

46,522















Provision for income taxes 10,203

12,675















Net earnings $27,339

$33,847















Net earnings per common share—basic $1.03

$1.27



Net earnings per common share—diluted $1.02

$1.27















Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic 26,642

26,552



Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 26,801

26,648





Technology Business

Three Months Ended June 30,









2024

2023

Change





(in thousands)























Net sales













Product $457,312

$498,166

(8.2 %)



Professional services 37,279

35,556

4.8 %



Managed services 40,910

31,963

28.0 %



Total 535,501

565,685

(5.3 %)



















Gross profit













Product 98,505

111,391

(11.6 %)



Professional services 15,455

14,724

5.0 %



Managed services 12,834

9,797

31.0 %



Total 126,794

135,912

(6.7 %)



















Selling, general, and administrative 90,084

87,100

3.4 %



Depreciation and amortization 4,819

4,764

1.2 %



Interest and financing costs -

550

(100.0 %)



Operating expenses 94,903

92,414

2.7 %



















Operating income $31,891

$43,498

(26.7 %)



Gross billings $833,708

$841,970

(1.0 %)



Adjusted EBITDA $39,501

$50,949

(22.5 %)





Technology Business Gross Billings by Type

Three Months Ended June 30,









2024

2023

Change





(in thousands)























Networking $281,528

$276,645

1.8 %



Cloud 241,274

258,924

(6.8 %)



Security 151,883

147,343

3.1 %



Collaboration 32,976

22,161

48.8 %



Other 44,592

69,761

(36.1 %)



Product gross billings 752,253

774,834

(2.9 %)



Service gross billings 81,455

67,136

21.3 %



Total gross billings $833,708

$ 841,970

(1.0 %)





Technology Business Net Sales by Type

Three Months Ended June 30,









2024

2023

Change





(in thousands)























Networking $234,740

$245,188

(4.3 %)



Cloud 137,231

172,044

(20.2 %)



Security 48,005

45,796

4.8 %



Collaboration 20,899

12,956

61.3 %



Other 16,437

22,182

(25.9 %)



Total product 457,312

498,166

(8.2 %)



Professional services 37,279

35,556

4.8 %



Managed services 40,910

31,963

28.0 %



Total net sales $535,501

$ 565,685

(5.3 %)



Technology Business Net Sales by Customer End Market

Three Months Ended June 30,









2024

2023

Change





(in thousands)























Telecom, Media, & Entertainment $117,553

$ 141,335

(16.8 %)



Technology 109,106

73,403

48.6 %



SLED 92,096

109,405

(15.8 %)



Healthcare 75,280

86,656

(13.1 %)



Financial Services 49,725

65,690

(24.3 %)



All other 91,741

89,196

2.9 %



Total net sales $535,501

$ 565,685

(5.3 %)





Financing Business Segment

Three Months Ended June 30,









2024

2023

Change





(in thousands)























Portfolio earnings $4,161

$3,073

35.4 %



Transactional gains 1,293

1,279

1.1 %



Post-contract earnings 3,315

3,634

(8.8 %)



Other 268

504

(46.8 %)



Net sales 9,037

8,490

6.4 %



















Gross profit 7,687

6,361

20.8 %



















Selling, general, and administrative 3,524

3,198

10.2 %



Depreciation and amortization -

28

(100.0 %)



Interest and financing costs 585

301

94.4 %



Operating expenses 4,109

3,527

16.5 %



















Operating income $3,578

$2,834

26.3 %



Adjusted EBITDA $3,642

$2,930

24.3 %





















ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA for business segments, (iii) non-GAAP Net Earnings and (iv) non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense). Adjusted EBITDA presented for the technology business segments and the financing business segment is defined as operating income calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, share-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, and depreciation and amortization. We consider the interest on notes payable from our financing business segment and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales, which includes depreciation on assets financed as operating leases, to be operating expenses. As such, they are not included in the amounts added back to net earnings in the Adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share – diluted are based on net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition related amortization expense, and the related tax effects.

We use the above non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of our performance to gain insight into our operating performance and performance trends. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business and operating results by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results.

Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.



Three Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023



(in thousands)











Consolidated

















Net earnings $27,339

$33,847

Provision for income taxes 10,203

12,675

Depreciation and amortization [1] 4,819

4,792

Share based compensation 2,855

2,205

Interest and financing costs -

550

Other expense, net [2] (2,073)

(190)

Adjusted EBITDA $43,143

$53,879











Technology Business Segment







Operating income $31,891

$43,498

Depreciation and amortization [1] 4,819

4,764

Share based compensation 2,791

2,137

Interest and financing costs -

550

Adjusted EBITDA $39,501

$50,949











Financing Business Segment







Operating income $3,578

$2,834

Depreciation and amortization [1] -

28

Share based compensation 64

68

Adjusted EBITDA $3,642

$2,930















Three Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023



(in thousands)

GAAP: Earnings before taxes $37,542

$46,522

Share based compensation 2,855

2,205

Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 3,750

3,469

Other (income) expense [2] (2,073)

(190)

Non-GAAP: Earnings before provision for income taxes 42,074

52,006











GAAP: Provision for income taxes 10,203

12,675

Share based compensation 799

607

Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 1,047

952

Other (income) expense, net [2] (580)

(52)

Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock 308

137

Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes 11,777

14,319











Non-GAAP: Net earnings $30,297

$37,687

























Three Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023











GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted $1.02

$1.27











Share based compensation 0.08

0.06

Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 0.10

0.09

Other (income) expense, net [2] (0.06)

-

Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock (0.01)

(0.01)

Total non-GAAP adjustments – net of tax 0.11

0.14











Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted $1.13

$1.41





[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally. [2] Legal settlement, interest income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. [3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.

