ePlus Vice President, Dori White, Named Solution Provider Marketing Executive of the Year in CRN's 2025 Women of the Year Awards

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Dori White, Vice President of Field and Partner Marketing, as Marketing Executive of the Year (Solution Provider) in the 2025 CRN Women of the Year Awards.

This award celebrates Dori White's outstanding commitment to channel innovation and excellence, as well as tech channel leadership. It also honors her dedication to providing opportunities for education and information to organizations of all kinds in support of both ePlus' and its partners' success.

"I'm honored to receive this award and proud of the partnerships behind it," said Dori White. "It highlights the innovation and market awareness we're driving as an organization. My sincere thanks go to my team and everyone that supports us, whose commitment and talent make achievements like this possible."

"I am privileged to celebrate the extraordinary achievements and unwavering dedication of the 2025 CRN Women of the Year honorees," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "The drive and passion of these remarkable leaders and allies are reshaping the IT channel and fueling ongoing progress. We deeply value their impact on innovation and growth in the technology industry and eagerly anticipate all they will accomplish moving forward."

"ePlus maintains strong collaborative relationships with all of our strategic partners, and Dori is integral to those connections," said Ken Farber, president of software, and leading partnerships, marketing, and strategy at ePlus. "She and her team excel at finding creative ways to educate and inform our customers about technology options from ePlus which helps them to address concerns and achieve the outcomes they seek. She's adept at cultivating relationships with both our customers and partners, which strengthens their faith and confidence in ePlus. We are proud to have her on the team."

The third annual CRN Women of the Year Awards bestows well-deserved recognition to influential and innovative women in the tech industry and to the companies and allies who support them to drive meaningful change in the channel. The awards spotlight individual achievements as well as the collective efforts of organizations demonstrating their sustained commitment to driving progress and promoting diversity and equity. The winners of the Women of the Year Awards were announced at the CRN Awards Gala on December 9, 2025, in New York City.

