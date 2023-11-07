ePlus Reports Second Quarter and First Half Financial Results

Second Quarter Net Sales Growth of 19%

Builds on Strong First Quarter Performance-

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024

Net sales increased 19.0% to $587.6 million from last year's quarter; technology business net sales increased 21.3% to $571.9 million ; professional services and managed services revenues increased 9.0% to $71.0 million .

from last year's quarter; technology business net sales increased 21.3% to ; professional services and managed services revenues increased 9.0% to . Technology business gross billings increased 7.4% to $856.5 million .

. Consolidated gross profit increased 8.3% to $144.4 million .

. Consolidated gross margin was 24.6%, compared with 27.0% last year.

Net earnings increased 14.7% to $32.7 million .

. Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.5% to $53.6 million .

. Diluted earnings per share increased 14.0% to $1.22 . Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 8.5% to $1.40 .

First Half Fiscal Year 2024

Net sales increased 22.0% to $1,161.8 million ; technology business net sales increased 23.6% to $1,137.6 million ; professional services and managed services revenues increased 8.0% to $138.5 million .

; technology business net sales increased 23.6% to ; professional services and managed services revenues increased 8.0% to . Technology business gross billings increased 12.2% to $1,698.5 million .

. Consolidated gross profit increased 16.1% to $286.6 million .

. Consolidated gross margin was 24.7%, compared with 25.9% last year.

Net earnings increased 30.9% to $66.5 million .

. Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.3% to $107.4 million .

. Diluted earnings per share increased 30.4% to $2.49 . Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 23.2% to $2.81 .

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading provider of technology and financing solutions, today announced financial results for the three months and six months ended September 30, 2023.

Management Comment

"Our second quarter financial results underscore the advantages of our diversified solutions and end markets," said Mark Marron, president and CEO of ePlus. "Net sales improved 19%, driven by growth in most customer segments and key verticals along with solid growth in networking, collaboration and managed services. We continued to see supply chain and lead times improve throughout the quarter, reducing our open orders and inventory levels. We achieved significant margin improvement in managed services, with gross margin in this business expanding 460 basis points, driven by enhanced scale and greater operating efficiency. A significant improvement in sales of networking equipment reduced the proportion of revenue recorded on a net basis which drove down gross margin in the product segment. Diluted earnings per share increased 14% to $1.22, marking our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit EPS growth compared to the prior year periods.

Mr. Marron continued, "We continued to expand our capabilities to achieve successful business outcomes for our customers. As our customers' IT needs evolve in a dynamic and complex market, ePlus remains a trusted partner backed by our unwavering commitment to innovation and our diverse network of more than 1,500 vendor partnerships."

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

For the second quarter ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the second quarter ended September 30, 2022:

Consolidated net sales increased 19.0% to $587.6 million, from $493.7 million.

Technology business net sales increased 21.3% to $571.9 million, from $471.5 million primarily due to higher sales of product and managed services. Technology business gross billings increased 7.4% to $856.5 million from $797.7 million.

Product sales grew 23.3% to $500.9 million due to an increase in product availability, customer demand, as well as the acquisition of Network Solutions Group (NSG), a division of CCI Systems, Inc. on April 30, 2023. Product margin was 20.9%, down from 23.2% last year due to lower proportion of third-party maintenance and services sold in the current quarter which are recorded on a net basis.

Professional service revenues had a slight increase from last year to $38.3 million. Gross margins increased to 41.3% from 38.6% last year due to the change in mix between project services and staff augmentation.

Managed service revenues increased 20.7% to $32.7 million due to ongoing growth in these offerings, including Enhanced Maintenance Support, Service Desk, and Security Operations Center services. Gross profit from managed services increased 41.8% from last year due to the scaled growth in these services resulting in a 460-bps gross margin improvement.

Financing business segment net sales decreased 29.5% to $15.7 million, from $22.2 million due to decreases in post-contract earnings and transactional gains. Gross profit in the financing business segment was lower by $3.4 million due to the decline in net sales.

Consolidated gross profit increased 8.3% to $144.4 million, from $133.3 million. Consolidated gross margin was 24.6%, compared with last year of 27.0%.

Operating expenses were $99.5 million, up 11.6% from $89.2 million last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits from additional headcount, as well as increases in acquisition-related depreciation and amortization expenses. Our headcount at the end of the quarter was 1,877, up 148 from a year ago, partially due to the NSG acquisition. Of the 148 additional employees, 118 were customer facing employees.

Consolidated operating income increased 1.7% to $44.9 million; however, earnings before tax increased 11.8% to $45.0 million as last year's foreign exchange losses did not replicate.

Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 27.4%, lower than the prior year quarter of 29.3%, due to lower state and local income taxes and non-deductible executive compensation.

Net earnings increased 14.7% to $32.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the technology business rose 17.1% and declined 26.2% in the financing business segment, and when combined, resulted in an increase of 6.5% to $53.6 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $1.22, compared with $1.07 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.40, compared with $1.29 last year.

First Half Fiscal Year 2024 Results

For the six months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the six months ended September 30, 2022:

Consolidated net sales increased 22.0% to $1,161.8 million, from $952.1 million.

Technology business net sales increased 23.6% to $1,137.6 million, from $920.3 million due to higher sales of product and managed services, offset by a decline in professional services. Technology business gross billings increased 12.2% to $1,698.5 million from $1,514.0 million.

Product sales grew 26.2% to $999.1 million due to an increase in customer demand, as well as the acquisition of NSG on April 30, 2023. Gross profit from sales of product increased 21.7% to $216.1 million due to higher sales combined with a shift in customer mix that resulted in higher margins.

Professional service revenues declined 1.9% due to lower staff augmentation services from softer demand. Gross margins increased due to the change in mix between project services and staff augmentation.

Managed service revenues increased 21.9% to $64.7 million due to ongoing growth in these offerings, including Enhanced Maintenance Support, Security Operations Center, and Service Desk services. Gross profit from managed services increased 36.8% to $20.0 million due to the scaled growth in these services combined with a 330-bps improvement in gross margin.

Financing business segment net sales decreased 24.0% to $24.2 million, from $31.8 million and gross profit declined $4.9 million due to lower post-contract earnings and transactional gains.

Consolidated gross profit increased 16.1% to $286.6 million, from $246.8 million. Consolidated gross margin was 24.7%, compared with last year of 25.9% last year, as higher service margins were offset by lower product margins and lower gross profit in the financing business segment.

Operating expenses were $195.4 million, up 15.3% from $169.5 million last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits as a result of additional organic and acquisition-related headcount of 148, variable compensation stemming from higher gross profit, and acquisition related amortization and expenses.

Consolidated operating income increased 18.0% to $91.2 million. Earnings before tax increased 28.4% to $91.5 million.

Our effective tax rate for the current year period was 27.3%, lower than last year's 28.7%, due to lower state effective tax rates and less non-deductible executive compensation in the current period.

Net earnings increased 30.9% to $66.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.3% to $107.4 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $2.49, compared with $1.91 in the prior year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $2.81, compared with $2.28 last year.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, ePlus had cash and cash equivalents of $82.5 million, compared with $103.1 million as of March 31, 2023, primarily due to working capital needs, the acquisition of NSG and the repurchases of our common stock. Inventory decreased 8.7% to $222.1 million compared with $243.3 million as of March 31, 2023. Accounts receivable—trade, net increased 28.9% to $650.0 million from March 31, 2023 due to an increase in gross billings. Total stockholders' equity was $845.7 million, compared with $782.3 million as of March 31, 2023. Total shares outstanding were 26.9 million on both September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

Fiscal Year Guidance

ePlus is maintaining fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance of $2.23 billion to $2.33 billion, and an adjusted EBITDA range of $200 million to $215 million, representing a margin of 9.0% to 9.2%. This guidance assumes, in part, continued improvement in the supply chain that will enable previously delayed customer projects. The Company cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort, the ultimate outcome of unusual gains and losses, the occurrence of matters creating GAAP tax impacts, fluctuations in interest expense and share-based compensation, and acquisition-related expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to the Company's results computed in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of GAAP net earnings to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2024 forecast.

Summary and Outlook

"Despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment, ePlus generated strong financial results through the first half of this fiscal year. Our performance reflects the continued successful execution of our strategy, which targets higher-growth focus areas with a comprehensive portfolio of solutions and value-added services.

Mr. Marron concluded, "As we look toward the second half of our fiscal 2024, we anticipate that our customers are likely to remain disciplined in their IT spending, prioritizing mission-critical and cybersecurity-focused projects, with a new focus on AI, which is becoming a strategic focus for us. We believe ePlus remains well-positioned in this environment, underpinned by the capabilities of our talented team and our range of innovative solutions that align with our customers' needs."

Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions

In the month of October:

Launched its proprietary Compromise Nothing security program to facilitate customers' business resilience.

In the month of August:

Achieved five new Cisco Powered Service Designations.

Named NetApp's North America FlexPod Partner of the Year.

Achieved VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Service Provider Designation.

Conference Call Information

ePlus will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 7, 2023:

Audio Webcast (Live & Replay): https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/611599109



Live Call: (888) 330-2469 (toll-free/domestic)

(240) 789-2740 (international)



Archived Call: (800) 770-2030 (toll-free/domestic)

(647) 362-9199 (international)



Passcode: 5403833 (live call and replay)

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call through November 14, 2023. A transcript of the call will also be available on the ePlus Investor Relations website at https://www.eplus.com/investors.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a full set of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success in the business, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,850 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with offices in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus® and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements," including, among other things, statements regarding the future financial performance of ePlus (including the guidance for the full year FY 2024). Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or loss of one or more of our larger volume customers or vendors; supply chain issues, including a shortage of Information Technology ("IT") products, may increase our costs or cause a delay in fulfilling customer orders, or increase our need for working capital, or completing professional services, or purchasing IT products or services needed to support our internal infrastructure or operations, resulting in an adverse impact on our financial results; maintaining and increasing advanced professional services by recruiting and retaining highly skilled, competent personnel, and vendor certifications; our ability to secure our own and our customers' electronic and other confidential information, while maintaining compliance with evolving data privacy and regulatory laws and regulations; ongoing remote work trends, and the increase in cybersecurity attacks that have occurred while employees work remotely; our ability to raise capital, maintain or increase as needed our lines of credit with vendors or floor planning facility, obtain debt for our financing transactions, or the effect of those changes on our common stock price; reliance on third-parties to perform some of our service obligations to our customers, and the reliance on a small number of key vendors in our supply chain with whom we do not have long-term supply agreements, guaranteed price agreements, or assurance of stock availability; the possibility of a reduction of vendor incentives provided to us; our ability to remain secure during a cybersecurity attack, including both disruptions in our or our vendors' IT systems and data and audio communication networks; our ability to identify acquisition candidates, or perform sufficient due diligence prior to completing an acquisition, or failure to integrate a completed acquisition may affect our earnings; national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including exposure to fluctuation in foreign currency rates, interest rates, and inflation, including increases in our costs and our ability to increase prices to our customers which may result in adverse changes in our gross profit; significant and rapid inflation may cause price, wage, and interest rate increases, as well as increases in operating costs that may impact the arrangements that have pricing commitments over the term of the agreement; a possible decrease in the capital spending budgets of our customers or a decrease in purchases from us; changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service, software as a service and platform as a service; our ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration, and other key strategies; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES







UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(in thousands, except per share amounts)





















September 30, 2023

March 31, 2023 ASSETS

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$82,498

$103,093 Accounts receivable—trade, net

650,017

504,122 Accounts receivable—other, net

73,264

55,508 Inventories

222,122

243,286 Financing receivables—net, current

136,294

89,829 Deferred costs

44,258

44,191 Other current assets

60,775

55,101 Total current assets

1,269,228

1,095,130









Financing receivables and operating leases—net

68,582

84,417 Deferred tax asset

3,682

3,682 Property, equipment and other assets

72,153

70,447 Goodwill

158,199

136,105 Other intangible assets—net

46,942

25,045 TOTAL ASSETS

$1,618,786

$1,414,826









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















LIABILITIES

















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$295,855

$220,159 Accounts payable—floor plan

168,601

134,615 Salaries and commissions payable

38,607

37,336 Deferred revenue

118,910

114,028 Recourse notes payable—current

2,016

5,997 Non-recourse notes payable—current

41,824

24,819 Other current liabilities

34,555

24,372 Total current liabilities

700,368

561,326









Non-recourse notes payable—long-term

9,717

9,522 Deferred tax liability

721

715 Other liabilities

62,284

60,998 TOTAL LIABILITIES

773,090

632,561









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Preferred stock, $0.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares

authorized; none outstanding

-

- Common stock, $0.01 per share par value; 50,000 shares

authorized; 26,942 outstanding at September 30, 2023 and

26,905 outstanding at March 31, 2023

274

272 Additional paid-in capital

173,318

167,303 Treasury stock, at cost, 424 shares at September 30, 2023 and







261 shares at March 31, 2023

(22,375)

(14,080) Retained earnings

693,713

627,202 Accumulated other comprehensive income—foreign currency







translation adjustment

766

1,568 Total Stockholders' Equity

845,696

782,265 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$1,618,786

$1,414,826

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Net sales













Product $516,609

$428,545

$1,023,265

$823,795 Services 71,002

65,161

138,521

128,270 Total 587,611

493,706

1,161,786

952,065















Cost of sales













Product 398,234

317,127

787,138

621,337 Services 45,012

43,275

88,010

83,901 Total 443,246

360,402

875,148

705,238















Gross profit 144,365

133,304

286,638

246,827















Selling, general, and administrative 92,652

84,704

182,950

161,471 Depreciation and amortization 5,630

3,568

10,422

6,778 Interest and financing costs 1,220

925

2,071

1,288 Operating expenses 99,502

89,197

195,443

169,537















Operating income 44,863

44,107

91,195

77,290















Other income (expense), net 117

(3,866)

307

(6,019)















Earnings before taxes 44,980

40,241

91,502

71,271















Provision for income taxes 12,316

11,772

24,991

20,463















Net earnings $32,664

$28,469

$66,511

$50,808















Net earnings per common share—basic $1.23

$1.07

$2.50

$1.91 Net earnings per common share—diluted $1.22

$1.07

$2.49

$1.91















Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic 26,624

26,578

26,588

26,546 Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 26,679

26,623

26,659

26,671

Technology Business

Three Months Ended September 30,





Six Months Ended September 30,





2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Net sales





















Product $500,937

$406,317

23.3 %

$999,103

$791,993

26.2 % Professional services 38,270

38,050

0.6 %

73,826

75,218

(1.9 %) Managed services 32,732

27,111

20.7 %

64,695

53,052

21.9 % Total 571,939

471,478

21.3 %

1,137,624

920,263

23.6 %























Gross profit





















Product 104,749

94,389

11.0 %

216,140

177,557

21.7 % Professional services 15,796

14,697

7.5 %

30,520

29,752

2.6 % Managed services 10,194

7,189

41.8 %

19,991

14,617

36.8 % Total 130,739

116,275

12.4 %

266,651

221,926

20.2 %























Selling, general, and administrative 88,593

80,161

10.5 %

175,693

153,273

14.6 % Depreciation and amortization 5,602

3,540

58.2 %

10,366

6,722

54.2 % Interest and financing costs 661

671

(1.5 %)

1,211

809

49.7 % Operating expenses 94,856

84,372

12.4 %

187,270

160,804

16.5 %























Operating income $35,883

$31,903

12.5 %

$79,381

$61,122

29.9 % Gross billings $856,495

$797,697

7.4 %

$1,698,465

$1,513,960

12.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $44,496

$38,012

17.1 %

$95,445

$72,266

32.1 %

Technology Business Gross Billings by Type

Three Months Ended September 30,





Six Months Ended September 30,





2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Cloud $200,637

$220,279

(8.9 %)

$459,561

$473,616

(3.0 %) Networking 311,671

196,426

58.7 %

588,316

362,052

62.5 % Security 143,340

170,026

(15.7 %)

290,683

315,375

(7.8 %) Collaboration 51,770

38,099

35.9 %

73,931

72,874

1.5 % Other 78,571

95,791

(18.0 %)

148,332

144,800

2.4 % Product gross billings 785,989

720,621

9.1 %

1,560,823

1,368,717

14.0 % Service gross billings 70,506

77,076

(8.5 %)

137,642

145,243

(5.2 %) Total gross billings $856,495

$797,697

7.4 %

$1,698,465

$1,513,960

12.2 %

Technology Business Net Sales by Type

Three Months Ended September 30,





Six Months Ended September 30,





2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Cloud $135,068

$148,992

(9.3 %)

$307,112

$313,725

(2.1 %) Networking 268,636

165,896

61.9 %

513,824

308,537

66.5 % Security 51,886

48,517

6.9 %

97,682

96,512

1.2 % Collaboration 27,083

19,187

41.2 %

40,039

32,167

24.5 % Other 18,264

23,725

(23.0 %)

40,446

41,052

(1.5 %) Total product 500,937

406,317

23.3 %

999,103

791,993

26.2 % Professional services 38,270

38,050

0.6 %

73,826

75,218

(1.9 %) Managed services 32,732

27,111

20.7 %

64,695

53,052

21.9 % Total net sales $571,939

$471,478

21.3 %

$1,137,624

$920,263

23.6 %

Technology Business Net Sales by Customer End Market

Three Months Ended September 30,





Six Months Ended September 30,





2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Telecom, Media, & Entertainment $124,306

$118,454

4.9 %

$265,641

$246,731

7.7 % Technology 110,948

96,160

15.4 %

184,351

166,021

11.0 % SLED 94,906

70,491

34.6 %

204,311

135,092

51.2 % Healthcare 72,022

66,959

7.6 %

158,678

135,471

17.1 % Financial Services 69,885

37,611

85.8 %

135,575

70,910

91.2 % All other 99,872

81,803

22.1 %

189,068

166,038

13.9 % Total net sales $571,939

$471,478

21.3 %

$1,137,624

$920,263

23.6 %

Financing Business Segment

Three Months Ended September 30,





Six Months Ended September 30,





2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Portfolio earnings $3,339

$2,888

15.6 %

$6,412

$5,561

15.3 % Transactional gains 6,949

8,109

(14.3 %)

8,228

9,944

(17.3 %) Post-contract earnings 5,038

10,519

(52.1 %)

8,672

15,245

(43.1 %) Other 346

712

(51.4 %)

850

1,052

(19.2 %) Net sales 15,672

22,228

(29.5 %)

24,162

31,802

(24.0 %)























Gross profit 13,626

17,029

(20.0 %)

19,987

24,901

(19.7 %)























Selling, general, and administrative 4,059

4,543

(10.7 %)

7,257

8,198

(11.5 %) Depreciation and amortization 28

28

0.0 %

56

56

0.0 % Interest and financing costs 559

254

120.1 %

860

479

79.5 % Operating expenses 4,646

4,825

(3.7 %)

8,173

8,733

(6.4 %)























Operating income $8,980

$12,204

(26.4 %)

$11,814

$16,168

(26.9 %) Adjusted EBITDA $9,072

$12,292

(26.2 %)

$12,002

$16,342

(26.6 %)

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA for business segments, (iii) non-GAAP Net Earnings and (iv) non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, provision for income taxes, and other income. Adjusted EBITDA presented for the technology business segments and the financing business segment is defined as operating income calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, share-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, and depreciation and amortization. We consider the interest on notes payable from our financing business segment and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales, which includes depreciation on assets financed as operating leases, to be operating expenses. As such, they are not included in the amounts added back to net earnings in the Adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share – diluted are based on net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition related amortization expense, and the related tax effects.

We use the above non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of our performance to gain insight into our operating performance and performance trends. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business and operating results by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results.

Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in thousands) Consolidated





























Net earnings $32,664

$28,469

$66,511

$50,808 Provision for income taxes 12,316

11,772

24,991

20,463 Depreciation and amortization [1] 5,630

3,568

10,422

6,778 Share based compensation 2,414

1,958

4,619

3,731 Interest and financing costs 661

671

1,211

809 Other expense, net [2] (117)

3,866

(307)

6,019 Adjusted EBITDA $53,568

$50,304

$107,447

$88,608















Technology Business Segment













Operating income $35,883

$31,903

$79,381

$61,122 Depreciation and amortization [1] 5,602

3,540

10,366

6,722 Share based compensation 2,350

1,898

4,487

3,613 Interest and financing costs 661

671

1,211

809 Adjusted EBITDA $44,496

$38,012

$95,445

$72,266















Financing Business Segment













Operating income $8,980

$12,204

$11,814

$16,168 Depreciation and amortization [1] 28

28

56

56 Share based compensation 64

60

132

118 Adjusted EBITDA $9,072

$12,292

$12,002

$16,342

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in thousands) GAAP: Earnings before taxes $44,980

$40,241

$91,502

$71,271 Share based compensation 2,414

1,958

4,619

3,731 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 4,023

2,494

7,492

4,677 Other (income) expense [2] (117)

3,866

(307)

6,019 Non-GAAP: Earnings before provision for income taxes 51,300

48,559

103,306

85,698















GAAP: Provision for income taxes 12,316

11,772

24,991

20,463 Share based compensation 665

572

1,272

1,080 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 1,106

720

2,058

1,337 Other (income) expense, net [2] (32)

1,128

(84)

1,744 Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock 79

(29)

216

165 Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes 14,134

14,163

28,453

24,789















Non-GAAP: Net earnings $37,166

$34,396

$74,853

$60,909

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted $1.22

$1.07

$2.49

$1.91















Share based compensation 0.07

0.05

0.13

0.09 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 0.11

0.07

0.20

0.13 Other (income) expense, net [2] -

0.10

-

0.16 Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock -

-

(0.01)

(0.01) Total non-GAAP adjustments – net of tax 0.18

0.22

0.32

0.37















Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted $1.40

$1.29

$2.81

$2.28



[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally. [2] Legal settlement, interest income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. [3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.

