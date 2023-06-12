ePlus to Present at the Sidoti June Virtual Investor Conference

HERNDON, Va., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti June Virtual Investor Conference on June 14 &15, 2023.

ePlus is scheduled to present at 11:30 a.m. ET on June 15, 2023. Attendance is invitation only. To register for the presentation or one-on-one meetings please register at www.sidoti.com/events.

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC , Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed a sister company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the nearly 25 years of experience Sidoti had as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises upwards of 200 names of which about one-third participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has relationships with approximately 500 institutional clients in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

About ePlus inc.

SOURCE ePlus inc.