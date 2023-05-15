ePlus Transform Meeting Kicks Off in Orlando

Meeting brings together ePlus Team Members and 80 technology partners for Annual Meeting

HERNDON, Va. , May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that its annual Transform Sales & Services meeting will kick off on Monday, May 15, in Orlando, FL. Bringing together more than 800 people, including ePlus employees from across the US, the UK and India, and representatives from 80 strategic technology partners, the meeting is an engaging, thought-provoking and collaborative event that kicks-off the company's 2024 fiscal year. The annual gathering, being held for the first time in-person since 2019, also supports ePlus' commitment to both corporate social responsibility and wellness efforts with opportunities for giving back and a 5K Fun Run.

In support of its commitment to giving back, ePlus will once again raise funds for long-time charitable partner, Be The Match, an organization that coordinates donors, volunteers, health care professionals and researchers to deliver blood cancer cures by helping patients get life-saving marrow transplants. In addition, ePlus has partnered with local charity Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida to pack meals onsite as part of the "Fighting Hunger and Feeding Hope" program, which provides nutritious meals to food-insecure children who do not have access to school cafeterias during the weekend and summer months.

"I'm excited to welcome our passionate and talented sales and services teams in person for Transform this year," said Mark Marron, CEO and president of ePlus inc. "This event gives us a unique opportunity to set the strategic stage across all our solution portfolio focus areas, including cloud, data center, security, networking and collaboration, as well as our suite of consultative and managed services. This week, our ePlus team will be joined by 80 strategic technology partners who will do their part to communicate priorities, mobilize around key initiatives and convey a vision of things to come. It's important to me that our teams not only learn from each other in a dynamic and fun environment, but that Transform also provides an opportunity for us to celebrate the successes we have achieved together. We're excited to be hosting Transform in person again this year and are confident that it will be a valuable experience for all attendees."

ePlus extends a special welcome to new team members from recent acquisitions who are attending the meeting for the first time, including CCI's Network Solutions Group, Future Com and SMP.

