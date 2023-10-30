ePlus Wins 2023 Webex Partner Award

ePlus recognized as a Reimagine Work Partner of the Year

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that Webex by Cisco, a leading provider of collaboration and customer experience solutions, has named ePlus as a winner for the 2023 Webex Partner Awards.

ePlus is being recognized as the Reimagine Work Partner of the Year for the Americas for its extraordinary performance and delivery of outstanding customer outcomes by selling across the Webex Suite. Specifically, ePlus was acknowledged for its continued focus and ongoing commitment to Cisco Collaboration, successfully obtaining two new designations for Cisco's Powered by Services for both Cloud Calling and Webex Contact Center, and for the release of ePlus Automated Virtual Assistant (ePlus AVATM) for Collaboration Spaces.

ePlus AVA is an innovative, managed service that leverages artificial intelligence to provide automated testing and reporting on the health of Cisco video devices, conference rooms and workspaces to ensure effective operations and optimal end user experience.

"ePlus has a laser focus on building the best experiences for their customers," said Amy Smith, director, Cisco collaboration partner sales. "With ePlus AVA, the Automated Virtual Assistant for Collaboration Spaces, they are putting the customer first with expert support to proactively resolve network and device issues for seamless workspace management. Their innovative software offer aligns perfectly with our Cisco devices strategy."

"We are proud and honored to be recognized with this award as it truly highlights our focus on innovation and providing services-led solutions that deliver the outcomes our customers are looking for," said Sean Wilson, vice president of collaboration solutions and strategy at ePlus. "We apply our deep Cisco expertise in creative and resourceful ways, keeping customer experience at the core of our ingenuity to provide game-changing solutions."

ePlus was announced as a winner at WebexOne 2023, the preeminent destination for experiencing the transformative power of AI and driving the future of hybrid work and customer experience. The Webex Partner Awards recognize partners who are excelling at hybrid work, customer experience, leading innovation, and empowering collaboration with Webex. To determine the 2023 winners, partners were nominated in region by a panel of Cisco leaders using multiple criteria, including quantifiable growth metrics, innovation, and ability to address customer needs.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,850 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram . ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about management's view of ePlus' future expectations, plans and prospects that are not historical facts and may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks and uncertainties that may affect such "forward-looking statements" are detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading "Risk Factors". All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus expressly disclaims any duty or obligation to update this information, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE ePlus inc.