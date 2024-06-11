ePlus Wins Lenovo U.S. Infrastructure Solutions Partner of the Year Award

HERNDON, Va., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it was awarded the Lenovo U.S. Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) Partner of the Year Award during Accelerate Express '24, Lenovo's annual Solution Provider Partner event.

The new Lenovo Partner of the Year Awards were established to recognize Lenovo partner organizations that meet or exceed demanding award criteria in year-on-year growth, engagement, adoption & utilization, certifications & accreditations, and community & culture.

ePlus was honored with the award in recognition of the ability to help customer organizations innovate the future-defined data center by understanding and utilizing Lenovo offerings, such as servers, storage, networking, and other solutions to maximize IT investment potential.

"We're excited to be able to recognize ePlus with this prestigious award, as they have been a tremendous partner to Lenovo this year," said Stacey Goodman, senior director US solution provider sales. "ePlus acts as a trusted advisor to its customers, and as AI takes on an increasingly important role in the technology world, we are confident that ePlus will continue to define the path with expertise and knowledge of Lenovo data center technology. We congratulate them on this well-deserved honor."

"We'd not only like to express our appreciation to Lenovo for this wonderful recognition, but also for their ongoing partnership," said Darren Raiguel, chief operating officer at ePlus. "The combination of providing the right amount of computing power along with appropriately managing, storing, governing and securing data is such an important part of any technology initiative, but is especially critical now that AI is so prevalent. As we move rapidly forward into the world of AI, we will continue to rely on strong industry partnerships and our more than three decades of knowledge to move customers forward."

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,890 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

