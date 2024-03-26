EPNextS Group and Frontage Laboratories, Inc. Announce Collaboration in Early Phase Clinical Trials in the United States to Improve "Drug Lag" and "Drug Loss" Issues in Japan

EXTON, Pa., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EPNextS Group, a Japanese based leading provider of clinical trial solutions, and Frontage Laboratories, Inc., a US based full-service contract research organization (CRO), have announced a collaboration aimed at addressing the challenges of "Drug Lag" and "Drug Loss" in Japan.

Japan's pharmaceutical market faces significant hurdles related to the lag in the introduction of new drugs compared to other developed countries, often resulting in delays in patient access to life-saving medications. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements and complex clinical trial procedures contribute to drug loss, where promising therapies fail to reach the market due to inefficiencies in the development process.

EPNextS Group and Frontage intend to leverage EPNextS Group's expertise in clinical trial solutions and Frontage's extensive experience in early-phase drug development and clinical research services, to overcome these challenges and drive positive change in the pharmaceutical landscape.

"We are excited to join forces with Frontage to address the critical issues of drug lag and drug loss in Japan," said Tatsuma Nagaoka, Representative Director and President of EPNextS. "Our collaboration with Frontage underscores our commitment to advancing clinical research and improving patient access to innovative therapies. By combining our strengths, we aim to streamline the drug development process and bring novel treatments to market more efficiently."

EPS Corporation, led by Takehisa Yamada, Representative Director and President, is a wholly owned subsidiary of EPNextS. EPS and Frontage intend to conduct collaborative business development activities in Japan and the United States to expand market reach and conduct early phase clinical trials in Japanese and non-Japanese populations in the United States. EPS expects to provide Project Management services in this arrangement for Japanese Clients. In the future, another wholly owned subsidiary of EPNextS, EP-SOGO Co., Ltd., led by Representative Director and President, Kenichi Yamamoto, may explore opportunities to develop overseas training programs with Frontage.

Frontage brings a wealth of experience in early-phase clinical research, including bioanalytical services, clinical pharmacology, and clinical operations. Frontage services are expected to include clinical trial execution, data management, biostatistical programming, pharmacokinetic analyses, and medical writing.

"We are pleased announce this collaboration with EPNextS Group to address the pressing challenges facing the Japanese pharmaceutical industry," said Abdul Mutlib, CEO of Frontage. "Together, we will leverage our collective expertise to accelerate the development and commercialization of new therapies, ultimately benefiting patients in Japan and beyond."

The collaboration between EPNextS Group and Frontage represents a significant step forward in addressing the complexities of drug development and regulatory processes in Japan, with the potential to improve patient outcomes and drive innovation in healthcare.

About EPS

[About EPNextS Group] EPNextS Group is a leading provider of comprehensive clinical trial solutions, offering a range of services to support pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in accelerating drug development. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, EPNextS Group is committed to advancing clinical research and improving patient access to life-saving therapies. https://www.epnexts.co.jp/event/en.php

[About EPS Corporation] EPS launched its business in 1991 as a Top Tier CRO to comprehensively support clinical studies with a focus on clinical trials and post marketing surveillance. The company proposes new models to satisfy customers' needs by leveraging its data science expertise and digital technology, cultivated through its extensive track record. These service offerings are anchored in its Trial GATE concept, which acts as the gateway for all clinical trial functions. https://www.epsi-global.com/index.html; https://www.eps.co.jp/en/

[About EP-SOGO Co., Ltd.] EP-SOGO started its SMO business in 1999, and currently has contracts with approximately 7,000 Investigators' sites (medical institutions) and handles clinical trial operations at these sites so clinical trials can be conducted in accordance with ICH-GCP and relevant regulations. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year as a milestone for a new beginning, the company will change its name to "EPLink Co., Ltd." on April 1, 2024. With a renewed commitment, EPLink aims to continuously create new values that contribute to the further improvement of the clinical trial environment and propose the best solutions. https://www.epsogo.co.jp/en/

About Frontage (www.frontagelab.com)

Frontage Holdings Corp (1521.HK), together with its wholly owned subsidiary Frontage Laboratories, Inc., is a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) which provides integrated, science-driven, product development services from drug discovery to late phase clinical process to enable biopharmaceutical companies to achieve their development goals. Comprehensive services include drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, analytical testing and formulation development, preclinical and clinical trial material manufacturing, bioanalysis, preclinical safety and toxicology assessment and early phase clinical studies. Frontage has enabled many biotechnology companies and leading pharmaceutical companies of varying sizes to advance a myriad of new molecules through development and to successfully file global regulatory submissions. For more details visit: www.frontagelab.com

Contact: Debra Santolini, (908) 872-8092, [email protected]

SOURCE Frontage Laboratories, Inc.