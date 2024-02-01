Frontage Appoints Mr. Henry Gao as Chief Financial Officer

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontage Holdings Corporation ("Frontage") is pleased to announce that Mr. Henry Gao has been appointed as its Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective February 1, 2024. As CFO, Mr. Gao will play a key role in planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial-related activities for Frontage. In parallel to his new role, Mr. Gao will continue to serve his role as President of Asia Pacific and oversee Frontage's operations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Henry Gao, CFO and President, APAC

Mr. Gao has more than 25 years of experience in leading various functions including finance, audit, investment, project management, compliance and board office. He also has extensive experience in leading IPO and M&A projects. Mr. Gao was a member of the board of directors of Frontage from 2018 to 2022 and was appointed as the President of Asia Pacific on January 2, 2024. Prior to rejoining Frontage recently, Mr. Gao served as CFO and in various other executive roles and senior finance positions with Shanghai Duoning Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. and other highly regarded organizations.

"I am very excited to announce Henry's new role as CFO of Frontage, which he will serve alongside his existing role as President of Asia Pacific," said Dr. Abdul Mutlib, CEO of Frontage Holdings Corporation. "Henry is a proven finance leader with a track record in guiding companies through periods of dynamic growth and driving successful outcomes. I'm confident that Henry's strategic financial acumen, coupled with his profound experience in the financial industry will play a pivotal role in driving Frontage's continued success."

"I am honored to accept my new role as CFO of Frontage and very much looking forward to the journey ahead," said Mr. Gao. "In my dual roles as CFO of Frontage and President of Asia Pacific, I hope to utilize my extensive management and capital market expertise and my knowledge of the biopharmaceutical industry to further strengthen Frontage's position as a leading Contract Research Organization in the global market."

Mr. Gao received his bachelor's degree from Shanghai University of Finance & Economics, China, majoring in international accounting. He is a Certified Public Accountant in China, an internationally accredited Certified Internal Auditor, an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (UK), a member of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (US & UK) and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK).

About Frontage (www.frontagelab.com)

Frontage Holdings Corp (1521.HK), together with its wholly owned subsidiary Frontage Laboratories, Inc., is a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) which provides integrated, science-driven, product development services from drug discovery to late phase clinical process to enable biopharmaceutical companies to achieve their development goals. Comprehensive services include drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, analytical testing and formulation development, preclinical and clinical trial material manufacturing, bioanalysis, preclinical safety and toxicology assessment and early phase clinical studies. Frontage has enabled many biotechnology companies and leading pharmaceutical companies of varying sizes to advance a myriad of new molecules through development and to successfully file global regulatory submissions. For more details visit: www.frontagelab.com

