Epomaker Debuts Latest Creations at CES 2026 in Las Vegas

Epomaker attends CES 2026, continuing to drive its community-centered philosophy.

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the most influential events in the global technology industry, CES brings together leading companies and experts from around the world, serving as a premier stage for breakthrough innovations and next-generation products. Epomaker is proud to announce its participation in the 2026 CES in Las Vegas.

Epomaker appeared at CES Unveiled on January 4, offering an early preview of its latest developments to media and industry professionals. Through this showcase, the brand continued to embody and advance its philosophy of "From the community, for the community," highlighting its commitment to creating products inspired by and built for its user base.

The Epomaker RT series blends modern tech with a nostalgic aesthetic, offering distinctive keyboards like the RT82 and RT75. Both feature a retro-inspired design with a 75% layout. The RT82 stands out with its detachable TFT display, enhancing personalization. The RT75 offers even more versatility, with a mini-screen that can serve as four programmable keys, allowing easy switching between the display module and physical keys.

In response to demand for full functionality, Epomaker introduced three popular full-size keyboards: the TH108 Pro and TH99 Pro, which include a TFT screen for quick adjustments, enhancing workflow and efficiency. The QK108 appeals to ambient setup creators, supporting custom GIFs and lighting control buttons.

Epomaker also offers a variety of designs to suit different needs. The G84 HE features Hall effect sensing and Duskrise switches for enhanced gaming performance. The TH87 boasts a TKL layout with regional options like ISO DE and JIS. The Split70 provides ergonomic benefits with its split 70% layout. The RT98's southpaw layout enhances comfort for right-handed mouse users, while the Magcore65 Lite is a lightweight, portable keyboard featuring inductive-switch technology.

With its latest lineup, Epomaker reaffirmed its dedication to advancing keyboard innovation through thoughtful engineering, community-driven design, and an ever-expanding range of form factors.

