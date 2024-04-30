epres™ Launches Healthy Hair Shampoo & Conditioner Harnessing Patented Biodiffusion™ Technology

The New Wash Range Line Up Dries Hair Faster & Repairs After Drying

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the brainchild of Chemist, Dr. Eric Pressly, epres™, is set to unveil two new hair innovations to complement the brand's pre-wash Bond Repair Treatment and Professional Bond Repair. With a revolutionary patented formula, epres' Healthy Hair Shampoo & Healthy Hair Conditioner represent a shift in hair care technology, promising faster drying times and continuous repair even after hair is dry.

Powered by Pressly's pioneering chemistry, epres™ Healthy Hair Shampoo & Healthy Hair Conditioner are both formulated with the brand's patented Biodiffusion™ technology, introducing next-generation, lasting bond-repair that delivers professional-grade results for all hair types. Unlike traditional hair care products, epres'™ patented Biodiffusion™ technology penetrates deep into the hair shaft, reconstructing bonds and strengthening strands from within, guaranteeing continuous hair transformation long after drying, all in one simple step.

"My commitment to creating user-friendly products that revolutionize the future of haircare propelled me to create epres™. Our new products, Healthy Hair Shampoo & Conditioner, are approachable to all and make achieving healthy hair easy and accessible." said Eric Pressly, Founder of epres™.

Crafted with precision, epres™ Healthy Hair Shampoo & Healthy Hair Conditioner excel in performance with their biodegradable formula, achieving remarkable results while championing environmental sustainability. The brand's unwavering commitment to excellence extends to excluding Quaternary amines, ensuring top-tier performance without any harmful additives, alongside a transparent vanilla fragrance.

Versatility reigns supreme as the conditioner can double as a leave-in treatment for added convenience and efficacy. Additionally, salon-exclusive backbar versions will be available for purchase, catering to professional needs.

epres™ is beloved by notable celebrity hairstylists like Matt Rez, Bradley Leake, Reece Walker & Liz Jung and has launched in 15+ countries including Canada, UK, Spain, Ireland, Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, and more.

epres™ Healthy Hair Shampoo & Healthy Hair Conditioner is available beginning April 29th, retailing for $34 each on epres.com, goop, goop.com, and will be in select salons across the globe starting in May.

About epres™:

Founder, Eric Pressly, first discovered his talent for innovation while pursuing his Ph.D. in materials science, working on everything from developing life-saving pharmaceuticals to inventing the bond-building category in haircare. Now he has created "epres™, the next generation in high-performance haircare. The product range features first-of-its kind, acid free, bond-building products available in the professional and consumer space. Each of the products are equipped with unprecedented Biodiffusion™ technology which continues to move and repair even after the hair is dry.

