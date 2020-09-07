ePrescribing Market by Product & Services, Delivery Mode, End-user, & COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ePrescribing Market by Product & Services (Solution (Integrated, Standalone), Services(Implementation, Network)), by Delivery Mode (Web & Cloud based, On premise) End User (Hospitals, Physician Offices, Pharmacies), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-prescribing market is projected to reach USD 3,319.0 million by 2025 from USD 1,164.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2020 to 2025.



The increasing adoption of EHR solutions, government initiatives and incentive programs, rising focus on reducing the abuse of controlled substances, increasing focus on reducing medical errors, and the need to curtail the escalating healthcare costs are driving the growth of the e-prescribing market. The increased adoption of integrated telehealth solutions due to COVID-19 and the emerging APAC markets are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the e-prescribing market during the forecast period.



The services segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the ePrescribing market, by type of product & service, during the forecast period.

The services segment accounted for the highest CAGR of the e-prescribing market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of e-prescribing, leading to the growing demand for training and education services, stringent regulations that have increased the application of implementation services for the validation and verification of hardware and software, and the need for frequent support and maintenance.



Hospitals are the fastest-growing end user segment of the ePrescribing market.

Hospitals accounted for the largest share and are the highest growing segment of the e-prescribing market, by end user. The high adoption rate of e-prescribing solutions by hospitals across the US and Europe, the use of ePrescribing solutions with EHRs and EMRs to enhance data interoperability is driving the demand for e-prescribing solutions within hospitals.



Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2020 to 2025). Japan, Australia, Taiwan, South Korea, India, and China are the major countries in this region that are actively adopting e-prescribing solutions.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 E-Prescribing Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: E-Prescribing Market, by Product & Service and Country (2019)

4.3 E-Prescribing Market, by Region, 2020-2025

4.4 E-Prescribing Market: Developing Vs. Developed Markets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Key Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Ehr Solutions

5.2.1.2 Government Initiatives & Incentive Programs

5.2.1.3 Rising Focus on Reducing the Abuse of Controlled Substances

5.2.1.4 Increasing Focus on Reducing Medical Errors

5.2.1.5 Need to Curtail the Escalating Healthcare Costs

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Deployment

5.2.2.2 Reluctance Among Healthcare Professionals to Adopt E-Prescribing Solutions

5.2.2.3 Concerns Regarding Security and Workflow

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Adoption of Integrated Telehealth Solutions Due to Covid-19

5.2.3.2 Services Industry to Provide Opportunities for Revenue Generation

5.2.3.3 Emerging APAC Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Technological Awareness Among End-users

5.3 Adjacent & Related Markets



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Industry Trends

6.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Adoption of E-Prescribing Solutions

6.1.2 Adoption of Tools to Aid the E-Prescribing of Controlled Substances

6.1.3 Specialty Prescribing

6.1.4 Growing Demand for Mobile-Based Ehr Solutions

6.1.5 Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Solutions

6.2 Hcit Adoption Trends

6.2.1 US

6.2.2 Rest of the World

6.3 Evolution of E-Prescribing in the US

6.4 Regulatory Analysis

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 US

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific



7 E-Prescribing Market, by Product & Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solutions

7.2.1 Integrated Solutions

7.2.1.1 Integrated Solutions Will Register the Highest Growth in the Forecast Period

7.2.2 Standalone Solutions

7.2.2.1 Standalone Solutions Are Mostly Deployed by Small Clinical Practices

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Support & Maintenance Services

7.3.1.1 Support & Maintenance Services Accounted for the Largest Share of the E-Prescribing Services Market

7.3.2 Implementation Services

7.3.2.1 Covid-19 Pandemic Has Increased the Demand for Implementation Services

7.3.3 Network Services

7.3.3.1 Network Services Work as Intermediaries Between Existing Pharmacy Management and Ehr Systems

7.3.4 Training & Education Services

7.3.4.1 the EMR Industry Relies Heavily on Service Providers for Training and Education Purposes



8 E-Prescribing Market, by Delivery Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Web & Cloud-Based Solutions

8.2.1 Web & Cloud-Based Solutions Help Healthcare Organizations Share and Integrate Information from Disparate Locations in Real-Time

8.3 On-Premise Solutions

8.3.1 On-Premise Solutions Reduce the Risk of Data Breaches and Other Security Issues



9 E-Prescribing Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.2.1 Hospitals Are the Major End-users of E-Prescribing Solutions

9.3 Office-Based Physicians

9.3.1 Office-Based Physicians Are the Major Adopters of Standalone E-Prescribing Solutions

9.4 Pharmacies

9.4.1 E-Prescribing Solutions Have Reduced the Number of Medication Errors Among Pharmacies



10 E-Prescribing Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Competitive Situations & Trends

11.3.1 Product Launches

11.3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations

11.3.3 Acquisitions



12 Company Evaluation Matrix & Company Profiles

12.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition & Methodology

12.1.1 Market Share Analysis

12.1.2 Product Footprint

12.1.3 Star

12.1.4 Emerging Leaders

12.1.5 Pervasive

12.1.6 Emerging Companies

12.2 Company Evaluation Matrix

12.3 Company Profiles

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Cerner Corporation

12.3.3 Epic Systems Corporation

12.3.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

12.3.5 Athenahealth, Inc.

12.3.6 Nextgen Healthcare, Inc.

12.3.7 Medical Information Technology, Inc.

12.3.8 Relayhealth Corporation

12.3.9 Surescripts-Rxhub, LLC

12.3.10 Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

12.3.11 Henry Schein, Inc.

12.3.12 Drfirst, Inc.

12.3.13 Emds, Inc.

12.3.14 Greenway Health, LLC

12.3.15 GE Healthcare

12.3.16 Eclinicalworks

12.3.17 Other Players Operating in the E-Prescribing Market

12.3.17.1 Advancedmd

12.3.17.2 Drchrono

12.3.17.3 Mdtoolbox

12.3.17.4 Dosespot

12.3.17.5 Amazingcharts



13 Adjacent and Related Market Chapters



14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zof01

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

