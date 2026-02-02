EPRI's DCFlex Initiative Expands to Nine Demonstration Sites Across U.S., Europe

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EPRI's DCFlex initiative is exploring what's possible when it comes to leveraging data centers to support a more reliable power system. Today at DTECH, six new demonstration sites were announced, bringing the total to nine. Each project is laying the groundwork to advance data center flexibility and accelerate data center grid connections.

Launched in October 2024, DCFlex collaborators are currently engaged in field demonstrations at operating data centers. The new demonstrations—in addition to the three sites previously announced—could help inform a framework for operationalizing energy-use flexibility to support AI-driven growth.

"DCFlex brings together a powerhouse coalition of energy and technology companies working together to enable AI's growth without compromising electric system reliability or affordability," said David Porter, EPRI vice president of Electrification and Sustainable Energy Strategy. "Real-world test environments enable us to explore a range of flexible load solutions for streamlining data center interconnection processes, reducing delays, and enabling wider adoption of flexibility at scale."

New project demonstration sites include:

Chicago, Ill: Testing compute load flexibility with an AI focus and real-time power control in a simulated production environment.





Dallas, Texas: Testing involves hydrotreated vegetable oil as a renewable diesel fuel for energy backup systems, comparing emissions, engine performance, and runtime with conventional diesel.





Ashburn Va. and Chicago, Ill: Testing involves geospatial shifting of load from Virginia to Illinois during grid congestion, ensuring compliance with grid and customer requirements.





Manassas, Va.: Data center site under construction to incorporate flexibility by design at commercial scale and test AI computational flexibility.





London, UK: Testing involves AI compute load flexibility, with the data center reacting to direct utility interaction using day-ahead, hour-ahead, and real-time curtailment requests.





: Testing involves AI compute load flexibility, with the data center reacting to direct utility interaction using day-ahead, hour-ahead, and real-time curtailment requests. Texas: Testing the pairing of an AI platform to control compute and HVAC loads to provide grid flexibility.

The DCFlex team is working with a large coalition on these demonstrations, including Compass Datacenters, Constellation, Emerald AI, Google, National Grid, Nebius, NVIDIA, Oracle, and PADO AI. PADO AI is backed by LG NOVA, LG Electronics' North America Innovation Center.

These new demonstrations—in addition to the three sites previously announced in Arizona, North Carolina, and France—could help inform a framework for operationalizing energy-use flexibility to support AI-driven growth. According to an EPRI analysis in 2024, data centers are expected to consume up to 9% of total U.S. electricity by 2030.

For more information on DCFlex, visit: https://dcflex.epri.com/.

About EPRI

Founded in 1972, EPRI is the world's preeminent independent, non-profit energy research and development organization, with offices around the world. EPRI's trusted experts collaborate with more than 450 companies in 45 countries, driving innovation to ensure the public has clean, safe, reliable, and affordable access to electricity across the globe. Together...shaping the future of energy.®

