EPS Reading Accelerator Awarded Research-Based Design: ESSA Tier 4 Product Certification

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --EPS Reading Accelerator has earned the Research-Based Design: ESSA Tier 4 Product Certification from Digital Promise. This product certification serves as a rigorous, reliable indicator for district and school leaders, educators, and families looking for edtech products with a confirmed basis in research about learning.

EPS Learning submitted evidence to Digital Promise confirming a link between research on how students learn and Reading Accelerator's theory of change, aligning with Tier 4 of the ESSA Tiers of Evidence. EPS Learning also demonstrated its commitment to making its research basis clear and accessible to the public.

"At EPS Learning, we believe that every student has the right to read. Reading Accelerator is a truly scalable solution, particularly helpful in schools with high numbers of striving students. Earning the Research-Based Design certification from Digital Promise affirms our commitment to developing literacy solutions that are not only effective, but also transparent and research-driven. We're proud to be recognized for putting evidence at the heart of our product design," said Dr. Janine Walker-Caffrey, Chief Academic Officer of EPS Learning.

"Digital Promise is uniquely positioned to actively guide educators and developers to build upon our research-informed insights about how people learn with emerging technology tools and products," said Dr. Pati Ruiz, Senior Director of Edtech and Emerging Technologies at Digital Promise. "Our Research-Based Design product certification recognizes the edtech products that incorporate research about learning and technology integration into their design and development. Congratulations to EPS Reading Accelerator for demonstrating that research informs product design!"

Through product certifications, consumers can narrow their options as they select products based on research about learning before trying it out in their classrooms. Digital Promise launched the Research-Based Design product certification in February 2020 and has certified over 100 products to date.

The Research-Based Design product certification uses a competency-based learning framework, developed in consultation with expert researchers in the Learning Sciences field and dozens of educators across the United States. Further detail about its development can be found in Digital Promise's post "How Do Education Leaders Know if an Edtech Tool is Likely to Work?"

Check out how districts are leveraging product certifications to inform edtech decisions. More information on Digital Promise's product certifications can be found at productcertifications.digitalpromise.org.

About EPS Learning

EPS Learning has partnered with educators for more than 70 years to advance literacy as the springboard for lifelong learning and opportunity. The solutions included in the EPS Literacy Suite are based on the science of reading and support grades PreK through 12, all tiers of instruction, and every pillar of reading. EPS Learning offers evidence-based intervention and customized professional learning to help move students toward growth, mastery, and success. Visit www.epslearning.com to learn more.

