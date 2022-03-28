EPS Tech Sets its Sight on Success with Infor

Electronics supplier to defence industry chooses Infor CloudSuite High Tech & Electronics to secure businesswide process efficiencies

TEL AVIV, Israel , March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that EPS Tech, a leading Israeli provider of advanced embedded electronic systems to the defence and industrial markets, has chosen Infor CloudSuite High Tech & Electronics and Infor PLM to improve process efficiencies across the business. The multitenant cloud, enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution — powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) — and delivered by Infor's partner, Intentia Israel, will span all business processes at the firm's Tzur-Yigal facility, delivering real-time visibility and increased collaboration across the end-to-end supply chain.

EPS Tech went through a thorough assessment of the market and a competitive tender process before choosing Infor CloudSuite High Tech & Electronics for its industry-specific functionality. An integral part of the implementation will be its Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) capabilities, designed specifically for discrete manufacturers, which will be fully integrated into EPS Tech's production and assembly processes, providing full transparency across the product lifecycle.

"Our highly-skilled electronic hardware, software, and mechanical engineering teams offer a unique foundation for innovative, agile and reliable technology to our customers, and we were looking for an ERP solution that reflects that," said Daniel Applebaum, EPS Tech CEO. "The industry-specific capabilities of the Infor CloudSuite High Tech & Electronics make it the ideal solution for our business. It will help us significantly improve our process efficiencies right across the organization, from planning and engineering through to production, assembly and quality control."

"The teams at Intentia Israel and Infor are both very experienced not only in the high-tech electronics space but in the defence sector, too. Infor understands our business and our customers' businesses, which gives us confidence in their ability to deliver exactly the right solution not only for EPS Tech, but for our customer base as well," Applebaum added.

"Infor CloudSuite High Tech & Electronics comes ready equipped with best-practice processes for the high tech and electronics industry," said Arik Mifano, Intentia Israel's VP of sales. "The solution offers built-in modules such as PLM and CPQ (configure price quote), which, unlike other systems on the market, don't require any further integration. For EPS Tech, this is a significant advantage, meaning that the business can hit the ground running when it comes to solution implementation, working alongside the experienced teams at Intentia Israel and Infor to rapidly deliver a tangible return on investment."

"Infor solutions for the Israel industry verticals are fully localized for Israel and can serve mega-clients as well as SMB customers," said Meni Davidov, Infor Israel's business and sales leader. "Infor is continuing to see the Israeli market as an area for growth and provides one of the top modern, multitenant ERP solutions currently on the market."

"High tech and electronics manufacturers across the world rely on Infor's ERP solutions to get products to market faster," said Henning Dransfeld, Infor's strategy director for high tech electronics and defence. "By leveraging real-time visibility into the end-to-end supply chain, they can achieve higher agility levels to cope with uncertainty and change, which has become an integral part of our business. EPS Tech's investment in Infor CloudSuite High Tech & Electronics underpins its commitment to delivering the very best products to its customers, supported by the industry-specific functionality needed to simplify, streamline and unite operations."

About EPS Tech

EPS Technologies is a highly-rated system provider to the defence and industrial embedded systems markets, headquartered in Tzur Yigal, Israel. Found in 1992, EPS accumulated over 30 years of expertise in managing and executing complex programs. With approximately 85 employees, over 50% are qualified engineers or technical engineers. The core markets are defence – air-born, ground mobile, and naval, as well as a broad range of original equipment manufacturers for industrial, telecom and semiconductor applications. In addition, EPS is a VAR (value added reseller) to leading brands in industrial computing and hardware. Visit www.eps-tech.com.

About Intentia Israel

Intentia Israel is an Infor Gold Partner and has specialized for 25 years in the implementation of Infor ERP systems. The company has 50 ERP solution application experts and has direct experience of the implementation of hundreds of projects across Israel and around the world. Visit www.intentia.co.il

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time-to-value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers, and we are continually innovating to quickly solve emerging business and industry challenges. Over 65,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees and their deep industry expertise to help overcome market disruptions and achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers, employees and partners. Visit www.infor.com.

