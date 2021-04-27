Epsilon and Publicis Sapient Partner with Adobe to Power the Next Generation of Personalized Customer Experiences

DALLAS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueled by the power of 250 million privacy-protected consumer IDs, Epsilon and Publicis Sapient are expanding Publicis Groupe's long-standing relationship with Adobe to help enterprise brands deliver one-to-one personalization at scale. Epsilon's CORE ID, the industry's most accurate, stable and scalable identity solution, is now integrated with Adobe Experience Platform through Epsilon's newest offering to augment customer data platforms (CDP), CDP Essentials. Enterprise brands using Adobe's Real-time Customer Profiles, available in Adobe Experience Platform, can now enhance their first-party data with Epsilon's CORE ID to create more robust customer profiles, with Epsilon becoming one of Adobe's key strategic partners.

Publicis Sapient, a recognized leader in Adobe Experience Cloud applications, will bring CORE ID integration to its global client portfolio and work closely with Adobe and Epsilon to create custom experiences built on Adobe Experience Platform to deliver personalized experiences across every channel.

CDP Essentials, which is available to all marketers, elevates customer experiences through three key capabilities:

Unified, Enterprise View of the Customer : Connect online and offline data to obtain a privacy-compliant, enterprise-wide view of each customer in real time;

: Connect online and offline data to obtain a privacy-compliant, enterprise-wide view of each customer in real time; Enriched Customer Profiles and Intent Behaviors : Enhance first-party data to recognize in-market intent, and optimize audiences and decisioning through machine learning; and

: Enhance first-party data to recognize in-market intent, and optimize audiences and decisioning through machine learning; and Intelligent Activation: Recognize and reach more customers to orchestrate real-time, cross-channel experiences that connect to each step of the customer journey and enhance personalization at scale.

Epsilon, Adobe and Publicis Sapient have also published a new whitepaper covering the challenges marketers are facing in the cookieless world: Building Digital Resilience – How Marketers Can Succeed Without Third-Party Cookies. The joint whitepaper outlines a path for brands to scale digital marketing, without relying on third-party cookies, and emerge with a stronger view of customers than brands they've ever had before. The identity resolution and enriched customer profiles that Epsilon brings to Adobe through Publicis Sapient are both critical prerequisites to effectively deliver high-performing personalization at scale.

Wayne Townsend, Chief Strategic Growth Officer at Epsilon said: "Our partnership with Adobe gives brands the critical advantage of enriching their own first-party data to build people-based identity that is more accurate, actionable and future-proof, even with the imminent changes to IDFA and deprecation of third-party cookies next year. Even the best brands have a limited view of their customers. The integration of CORE ID into Adobe Experience Platform will enhance marketers' ability to connect and organize their data, creating more personalized, real-time experiences that deliver significant growth without sacrificing privacy. This partnership continues our strategy to make CORE ID available beyond Epsilon PeopleCloud to prepare more brands for a future without third-party cookies."

Since 2012, Epsilon has built immunity to data deprecation with CORE ID and was the only company to appear in all four functionality segments in Forrester Research's "Now Tech: Identity Resolution, Q3 2020," including Digital Identity, First-Person PII Identity, Onboarding and Embedded Digital Identity.

Vishnu Indugula, Senior Vice President and Head of the Adobe practice at Publicis Sapient, commented: "Publicis Sapient has been developing digital solutions in partnership with Adobe for over a decade. We have a proven history of implementing Adobe Experience Cloud applications to accelerate digital transformation for established companies and we're thrilled to be evolving our partnership. Building digital resilience in a privacy-aware, cookieless world is critical. Now is the time for brands to make the shift to the next generation of personalized customer experiences and together with Adobe and Epsilon, we are best positioned to help them create what's next."

Justin Merickel, VP of Business Development at Adobe said: "We're thrilled to further strengthen our partnership with Epsilon and Publicis Sapient and offer brands access to industry-leading identity capabilities that enhance their ability to deliver real-time personalization. If organizations can build a unified and complete view of the customer journey—from acquisition through nurture, purchase, service and support—they'll reduce operational costs and drive increased revenue."

About Epsilon

Epsilon is the leader in outcome-based marketing. We enable marketing that's built on proof, not promises. Through Epsilon PeopleCloud, the marketing platform for personalizing consumer journeys with performance transparency, Epsilon helps marketers anticipate, activate and prove measurable business outcomes. Powered by CORE ID®, the most accurate and stable identity management platform representing 200+ million people, Epsilon's award-winning data and technology is rooted in privacy by design and underpinned by powerful AI. With more than 50 years of experience in personalization and performance working with the world's top brands, agencies and publishers, Epsilon is a trusted partner leading CRM, digital media, loyalty and email programs. Positioned at the core of Publicis Groupe, Epsilon is a global company with over 8,000 employees in over 40 offices around the world. For more information, visit epsilon.com. Follow us on Twitter at @EpsilonMktg.

About Publicis Sapient

Publicis Sapient is a digital transformation company. We help global brands create and sustain competitive advantage in a world that's constantly changing and increasingly digital. Our expert SPEED capabilities: Strategy and Consulting, Product, Experience, Engineering and Data, combined with our culture of curiosity means that we know how to identify and convert opportunities in new ways. Every differentiated product, service or experience that Publicis Sapient builds across the customer journey is designed to deliver meaningful impact for our client's business and their customer. Publicis Sapient is the digital transformation hub of Publicis Groupe with 20,000 people and over 50 offices worldwide. For more information, visit publicissapient.com

