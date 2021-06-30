Epsilon Expands Industry-Leading Messaging Capabilities with New Solution for Mid-Size Brands

DALLAS, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilon® today announced that it is expanding its industry-leading messaging capabilities with the launch of Epsilon PeopleCloud (EPC) Messaging Essentials, a new quick-to-market and scalable solution for email and cross-channel marketers at mid-market companies, without the need for a long-term contract. EPC Messaging Essentials leverages the power of Epsilon's enterprise-level solution, EPC Messaging, to help marketers deliver individualized messages to customers across email, SMS, mobile push and more, all powered by Epsilon's industry-leading identity resolution capabilities.

EPC Messaging Essentials features new, campaign-specific capabilities that can be activated by mid-market companies looking to enhance their messaging strategy with personalized, 1:1 communications. These capabilities include:

Dialogues : Helps marketers define a set of real-time marketing automations that react to customer behaviors and signals across various channels to drive engagement, conversion and brand loyalty.

: Helps marketers define a set of real-time marketing automations that react to customer behaviors and signals across various channels to drive engagement, conversion and brand loyalty. SignUp+: Identifies the best targets for a brand, serves them a digital ad that connects to a smart capture email opt-in experience, which captures robust profile data so marketers can instantly engage their new subscribers with an interactive and personalized onboarding experience.

EPC Messaging Essentials leverages the same technology that powers EPC Messaging to deliver real-time campaign execution, helping marketers send personalized, engaging marketing experiences to every customer's inbox, optimized for the ideal send time and device. Marriott is among the more than 450 brands around the world using EPC Messaging, leveraging the solution's power to make more than one billion real-time decisions every five minutes as it engages 200M+ consumers.

The new solution allows mid-market companies to benefit from the success of EPC Messaging and Epsilon's industry-leading identity capabilities, including its CORE ID identity graph. Through CORE ID, marketers can connect identity across the open web, tying together customer experiences across online, offline and in-app, so brands can reach each of their members with relevant and personalized experiences in real-time. The result is a seamless, consistent conversation with consumers that allows brands to build relationships with their customers over time while improving the strength and efficiency in their marketing programs.

"Marketers are looking for quick solutions to their customers' everyday problems. Messaging Essentials allows us to bring the power of our enterprise-level solution to midmarket brands so marketers can optimize their programs and drive measurable business outcomes," stated Kara Trivunovic, Managing Director, Messaging. "We can now launch comprehensive email, SMS and mobile push programs for our clients in a matter of weeks with Messaging Essentials, built directly from our enterprise messaging solution that has helped grow the world's largest brands for decades."

Epsilon was named a Leader in the May 2020 report "The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q2 2020" by Forrester Research, Inc., which evaluated EPC Messaging. Epsilon ranked highest in the current offering category with the highest scores possible in 12 criteria, including privacy and security, analytics, data integration and artificial intelligence. According to the report, "A longtime powerhouse in this study, Epsilon continues a model that many email service providers have eschewed: It balances good email technology with the strongest professional services in the study."

Epsilon is focused on making its enterprise technology approachable for mid-sized brands through a series of Essential offerings. EPC Messaging Essentials is the latest in a series of other platform announcements. CDP Essentials launched earlier this year as part of EPC Customer, and EPC Loyalty Essentials launched in September 2020 to simplify and optimize loyalty management.

About Epsilon

Epsilon is the leader in outcome-based marketing. We enable marketing that's built on proof, not promisesTM. Through Epsilon PeopleCloud, the marketing platform for personalizing consumer journeys with performance transparency, Epsilon helps marketers anticipate, activate and prove measurable business outcomes. Powered by CORE ID®, the most accurate and stable identity management platform representing 200+ million people, Epsilon's award-winning data and technology is rooted in privacy by design and underpinned by powerful AI. With more than 50 years of experience in personalization and performance working with the world's top brands, agencies and publishers, Epsilon is a trusted partner leading CRM, digital media, loyalty and email programs. Positioned at the core of Publicis Groupe, Epsilon is a global company with over 8,000 employees in over 40 offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.epsilon.com/emea. Follow us on Twitter at @EpsilonMktg.

SOURCE Epsilon

Related Links

www.epsilon.com

