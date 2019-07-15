Epsilon Named a Leader for Loyalty Services; Only Provider Also Recognized as a Leader in Loyalty Technology by Independent Research Firm

DALLAS, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilon®, a global leader in interaction management, today announced that it was named a Leader in the July 2019 report "The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2019" by Forrester Research, Inc. This recognition is in addition to being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Technology Platforms, Q2 2019 for its Agility Loyalty® solution. Only Epsilon is a leader in both evaluations.

The report found that nearly every US online adult belongs to a loyalty program, yet only 44% agree that programs make them feel more loyal to a brand. Further, 62% of the companies surveyed for the evaluation plan to increase their spending on loyalty at least 5% in the next 12 months. Authored by Emily Collins, Principal Analyst at Forrester, the report stated: "Marketers need strategic guidance to make the most of their programs and, more importantly, to contextualize the role of the program in a larger strategy for earning, recognizing, and maintaining customer loyalty regardless of whether that customer is a loyalty program member."

According to Forrester, Epsilon delivers capabilities to build impactful interactions with loyal customers. "Its full-service offering brings together traditional loyalty services like strategy and program design with omnichannel orchestration capabilities, analytics and data augmentation to make 'every interaction count,' regardless of whether or not a consumer is enrolled in the loyalty program."

"We are honored Forrester named us a Leader in both loyalty services and technology. We believe these recognitions are a proof point of our unique ability to deliver business outcomes by helping brands know consumers better, anticipate their needs, and optimize personalized interactions across customer touchpoints," shared Bryan Kennedy, CEO at Epsilon-Conversant. "Epsilon was built around the belief that tech for tech's sake doesn't work. We believe that every brand experience should be personal and purposeful, and every customer wants to be recognized, respected and protected."

Forrester cited that Epsilon's experience in the loyalty space and well-rounded offering make it a good fit for enterprises looking for a reliable data-driven partner. Epsilon was the biggest loyalty practice evaluated by Forrester, with "thousands of employees focused on delivering loyalty services for enterprise firms…." According to the report, "Reference clients comment on Epsilon's deep and expansive knowledge of the loyalty space, excellent execution capabilities, and impact: 'All of their work drives incremental business.'"

Forrester Research's evaluation included a review of the 14 most significant loyalty service providers across 22-criterion. Epsilon received the highest scores possible in 13 criteria, including the loyalty strategy services, loyalty program management services, data management services and privacy and security criteria within the current offering category.

For the full report "The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2019" click here.

About Epsilon

Positioned at Publicis Groupe's core, Epsilon is a leader in interaction management, empowering brands to transform ordinary customer experiences into meaningful, human experiences. Our connected suite of products and services combine leading-edge identity management, industrial strength data and technology expertise with big brand acumen gained over five decades working with the industry's top brands. Our human-powered, data-led marketing delivers unmatched depth, breadth and scale to help brands turn meaningful human interactions into exceptional business outcomes. For more information, visit www.epsilon.com. Follow us on Twitter at @EpsilonMktg.

SOURCE Epsilon

Related Links

www.epsilon.com

