Epsilon3 to Support ARKA Group L.P. with Platform to Develop Ground and Space-Based Solutions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilon3 , the leading provider of Complex Operations Management software, is proud to announce that it has re-signed with ARKA Group , L.P., to support ARKA's engineering, manufacturing and assembly of next-generation space and defense technologies vital to our world's safety.

With Epsilon3's web-based procedure and production management tools, ARKA has transformed the way they manage workflows, communicate status updates and analyze critical data.

"We are thrilled to continue supporting ARKA, as they push the boundaries of ground and space-based solutions for their commercial and government customers. Our mission is to empower pioneers and visionaries who challenge the status quo to unlock new meanings across the world, and beyond. We look forward to continuing that mission by remaining a trusted software vendor and partner for many years to come," said Laura Crabtree , CEO & Co-Founder, Epsilon3.

"Our continued work with Epsilon3 will incorporate more ARKA programs, helping us modernize production across our various ARKA businesses and further improve efficiency in assembly, integration and test," said Bryan Leibowitz , Director, Engineering, ARKA.

Based in Danbury, Connecticut, ARKA is a fully integrated mission partner providing world-leading technologies and services with an unrivaled reputation for excellence. ARKA's advanced capabilities address the needs of the warfighter, including world-class optical technologies, ground processing and analytics and next-generation space solutions.

Founded in 2021, Epsilon3 has become the go-to software solution for the world's leading space, robotics, aviation, life sciences and energy companies. Epsilon3 specializes in supporting highly complex projects like engineering, manufacturing and operating spacecraft and other advanced products.

SOURCE Epsilon3