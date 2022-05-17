Epsilor to Launch New Li-Ion NATO 6T Battery at Eurosatory 2022, Meeting US Army Safety Requirements

Offering the highest energy density in its category, Epsilor's rechargeable NCA type battery is offered in a heavy-duty metal case meeting MIL-PRF-32565C specifications and is equipped with a smart Battery Management System.

PARIS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilor, a world-recognized developer and manufacturer of mobile energy products for defense and aerospace applications, will reveal its NATO 6T Li-Ion rechargeable battery in a metal-case that meets the safety requirements of MIL-PRF-32565C (the US Army Performance Specification).

The battery, alongside COMBATT LiFePO4 6T NATO-standard batteries, will be presented for the first time at Stand H492, Hall 6 at Eurosatory 2022, which will take place in Paris, June 13-17, 2022.

Epsilor's 6T battery, which is equipped with a smart Battery Management System (BMS) with self-charging and self-balancing, is an ideal solution for military armored vehicles and autonomous ground vehicles (AGV). It offers the highest energy density in this category, together with an extremely high life cycle and improved safety characters.

The battery offers over 1,200 charge and discharge cycles in a typical operational profile, enabling it to serve for approximately ten years with no need for maintenance or replacement.

"Eurosatory will provide Epsilor with an excellent opportunity to present a full 6T solution, based on both Li-Ion NCA cells and on Li-Ion LFP cells," said Epsilor President Ronen Badichi. "The fact that our 6T batteries meet the MIL-PRF-32565C safety requirement, positions Epsilor at the forefront of 6T battery providers and we have already witnessed great interest in our 6T COMBATT family."

Epsilor's COMBATT 6T Li-Ion vehicle battery product provides 35 percent more energy than its closest competitor.

Epsilor batteries are already in use by several NATO armies, including those of France, Italy, Canada, Germany and Poland. Israel's IDF is also using the batteries.

About Epsilor

Epsilor is a globally recognised developer and manufacturer of custom and standard batteries, chargers and mobile power management systems for the defence, aerospace, IOT and marine markets. The company offers a wide variety of electro-chemistries, smart electronics and sophisticated battery management systems (BMS).

The company's products have won several international awards for their innovation and smart operational approach. Epsilor is part of the US-based Arotech Corporation.

To learn more, visit Epsilor at www.epsilor.com or follow Epsilor on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

