Epson Adds to Best-Selling Home Theater Lineup for Big-Screen Entertainment

"People crave the big-screen movie theater experience, especially this year as cinemas nationwide had to shut their doors," said Rodrigo Catalan, senior product manager, projectors, Epson America, Inc. "Epson's new affordable and easy-to-use home cinema projectors are the perfect choice for families looking to stream must-watch movies, TV shows and sporting events on a big screen from the comfort of their own home."

Keeping households connected, the Home Cinema 2250 and 2200 feature built-in Android TV3 for seamless streaming from popular apps including Hulu, HBO and YouTube™.4 These two models also include a simple-to-use remote with built-in Google Assistant™ for voice search capabilities. With added support for the gaming community, the Home Cinema 2250 and 2200 offer gamma uplift and 21:9 ultra-wide images so gamers can easily see dark areas and enjoy a wider viewing angle in gameplay.

Epson's latest home cinema models leverage advanced 3-chip, 3LCD technology and dynamic contrast ratios to project vivid, true-to-life content on virtually any blank wall or screen. Equipped with built-in speakers, convenient picture adjustments and four easily selectable color modes, users can simply power on the projectors to enjoy their favorite movies, games and more.

Epson's new Home Cinema 2250, 2200, 1080, and 880 bring home the big screen viewing experience at affordable price points. Additional features include:

Feature Home Cinema 2250 Home Cinema 2200 Home Cinema 1080 Home Cinema 880 Resolution Full HD Full HD 1080p 1080p Color & White Brightness5 2,700 lumens 2,700 lumens 3,400 lumens 3,300 lumens Contrast Ratio (up to) 70,000:1 35,000:1 16,000:1 16,000:1 Built-in Android TV3 Yes Yes No No Image Enhancement, Frame Interpolation Yes Yes No No Zoom 1.6x 1.2x 1.2x Fixed Lens Shift V: +45 to +60 percent No No No Gaming Feature Gamma uplift and 21:9 aspect ratio Gamma uplift and 21:9 aspect ratio No No HDMI Ports 1x 1x 2x 1x Speaker 10W bass reflex 10W bass reflex 2W 2W Bluetooth Yes Yes No No

Availability, Pricing and Support

The Home Cinema 2250 (MSRP $999.99), Home Cinema 2200 (MSRP $899.99), Home Cinema 1080 (MSRP $749.99), and Home Cinema 880 (MSRP $599.99) are available now through select retailers and the Epson online store. The new projectors come with Epson's unsurpassed service and support including toll-free access to Epson's PrivateLine® priority support and standard two-year, full-unit replacement warranty.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 Color brightness measured per IDMS 15.4. Additional colors and picture modes tested. Top-selling Epson 3LCD projectors vs. comparable top-selling 1-chip DLP projectors based on NPD sales data for May 2017 – April 2018. COLOR BRIGHTNESS WILL VARY BASED ON USAGE CONDITIONS.

3 In order to use the Android TV, the device must be configured on a network via a wireless connection of 5 Mbps or faster.

4 Some apps require paid subscriptions.

5 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

