Epson Introduces Powerful 10-Color UV Flatbed Printer

Compact SureColor V4000 Delivers High-Quality Output on a Wide Range of Materials for Indoor/Outdoor Signage, Fine Art and Promotional Items

ORLANDO, Fla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISA Sign Expo, Booth #1335) -- As the signage industry shifts toward compact, high-performance production equipment, Epson today expanded its SureColor® V-Series UV flatbed printer line to meet these needs. The new SureColor V4000 is designed to bring the power of UV printing to direct-to-object production and a wide range of substrates, helping businesses maximize output in a compact footprint. With a large print area, expanded color gamut and Braille printing capability,1 it expands the possibilities of high-quality output for signage, photo and fine art and promotional items such as keychains, golf balls and pens.

New SureColor V4000 brings the power of UV printing to direct-to-object production and a wide range of substrates Post this The SureColor V4000 offers a large print area, expanded color gamut and Braille printing capability to expand the possibilities of high-quality output for signage, photo and fine art and promotional items such as keychains, golf balls and pens.

The SureColor V4000 is on display at ISA Sign Expo in Orlando, Florida from April 8-10, in Epson's booth, #1335.

"Many sign shops and print providers still rely on the time-consuming process of printing to adhesive vinyl, laminating and mounting to rigid substrates," said David Bistrovic, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America. "The SureColor V4000 streamlines production with direct-to-substrate UV printing, delivering vibrant output with its 10-color UltraChrome® UV inks and precise details – including Braille1 – powered by PrecisionCore® Micro TFP® printheads. With its large print area and ability to support expanded applications, it empowers print shops to produce more diverse, high-value products."

The cutting-edge SureColor V4000 touts three PrecisionCore Micro TFP printheads, delivering crisp detail, clear small text, and single-pass multi-layer printing for enhanced productivity. With a print area of 27.5" x 38.5", it includes touchless automatic laser height detection, supporting media up to 7.8" thick. It leverages a 10-color UltraChrome UV ink set – including Red and Gray for an expansive color gamut, opaque White and eye-catching Gloss/Matte Varnish – to deliver stunningly bright, colorful and textured prints.

Ideal for sign shops, custom gift merchandising companies and print service providers, additional features include:

Prints on tall items – Automatically detects and adjusts to accommodate media up to 7.8" thick for virtually endless printing possibilities

– Automatically detects and adjusts to accommodate media up to 7.8" thick for virtually endless printing possibilities Large print area – Print area accommodates two 18" x 24" yard signs, full bleed, simultaneously; four individually controlled vacuum zones provide strong suction to securely hold media in place

– Print area accommodates two 18" x 24" yard signs, full bleed, simultaneously; four individually controlled vacuum zones provide strong suction to securely hold media in place Varnish ink – Choose between Gloss and Matte Varnish for finishes, textures and other embellishments for added visual and tactile impact

– Choose between Gloss and Matte Varnish for finishes, textures and other embellishments for added visual and tactile impact Braille printing – Produces output in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), 1 allowing sign shops to diversify product offerings and expand revenue potential

– Produces output in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), allowing sign shops to diversify product offerings and expand revenue potential Media Versatility – Prints directly on a wide range of materials; ideal for signage, photo and fine art, and promotional goods such as golf balls and keychains

– Prints directly on a wide range of materials; ideal for signage, photo and fine art, and promotional goods such as golf balls and keychains Easy to use – Open print bed with convenient front access to printer controls and intuitive media setup make daily operation efficient, while automatic print head maintenance reduces downtime

– Open print bed with convenient front access to printer controls and intuitive media setup make daily operation efficient, while automatic print head maintenance reduces downtime White ink – For high White opacity on clear or dark substrates; closed loop circulation system maintains White ink density while reducing ink waste and supporting efficient, reliable printing

– For high White opacity on clear or dark substrates; closed loop circulation system maintains White ink density while reducing ink waste and supporting efficient, reliable printing Intelligent Design – Compact, space-saving footprint easily fits through a 6' doorway and operates on standard 110v power, enabling easy placement in virtually any production environment

– Compact, space-saving footprint easily fits through a 6' doorway and operates on standard 110v power, enabling easy placement in virtually any production environment Integrated management tools – Epson Edge® Print Pro RIP software and Epson Cloud Solution PORT®2 streamline production monitoring and fleet management

"For print shops, versatility is revenue," said Bistrovic. "With the ability to print on so many different types of substrates, the SureColor V4000 opens the door to new markets, new applications and new reasons for customers to keep coming back."

Availability

The SureColor V4000 will be available in Summer 2026 for $53,995 (MSRP) through select Epson Professional Imaging resellers. For additional information about Epson's UV flatbed printers, visit https://epson.com/uv-flatbed-printer.

About Epson

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial and robotics, office and home printing, and visual and lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.3 trillion. corporate.epson/en/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica) and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

* This product uses only genuine Epson-brand ink packs. Other brands of ink packs and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly or at all.

1 Compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act is the sole responsibility of the operator.

2 All features of this system require an active Internet connection and the use of a supported browser.

EPSON, Epson Cloud Solution PORT, Epson Edge, PrecisionCore, SureColor, TFP and UltraChrome are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.