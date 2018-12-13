Epson America, Inc. Named 2018 ChannelPro SMB All-Star

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a leading provider of printing solutions, today announced it has been selected as a 2018 ChannelPro SMB All-Stars honoree. Vendors on this annual list represent top leaders making a significant impact on the SMB channel through innovative solutions. Epson recently broadened the distribution of its EcoTank® cartridge-free printers to the commercial channel, and The ChannelPro Network recognized Epson for offering its affordable color printing options to this new market.

"With its EcoTank printer line, Epson is shaking up the economics of inkjet printing in a way that makes color an affordable option for a whole new class of buyers," said Rich Freeman, executive editor, ChannelPro Network. "We're pleased to give them some well-deserved recognition for that achievement."

ChannelPro chose Epson as an SMB All-Star because of its continued effort to address economic barriers and make inkjet color printing accessible with its EcoTank printers. The printers are fast, efficient and provide businesses the opportunity to branch out beyond monochrome printing, while expanding growth opportunities for Epson channel partners.

"Epson is committed to expanding product offerings within our channel partner programs, providing innovative technologies that will not only benefit our valued channel partners but also their customers," said Tom Versfelt, vice president, Channel and Commercial Sales, Epson America. "Being recognized as a ChannelPro All-Star is validation of our program growth and success."

Each of the 2018 SMB All-Stars were selected by The ChannelPro Network editors and based on their evaluation of the year's biggest vendor-related achievements, as well as input from a variety of outside experts and channel partners. The 2018 ChannelPro SMB All-Stars list is featured online at https://www.channelpronetwork.com/awards/2018-channelpro-smb-all-stars.

Availability

The business edition EcoTank models are now available through authorized BusinessFirstSM resellers. For more information and availability, please visit Epson.com/BusinessEdition.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

About The ChannelPro Network

The ChannelPro Network provides targeted business and technology information for IT channel partners who serve small and midsize businesses (SMBs). Via its websites, live events and the monthly ChannelPro-SMB magazine, The ChannelPro Network delivers expert opinion, analysis, news, product reviews, and advice vital to a channel partner's business success. Perspectives from partners, vendors, distributors, and analysts are spotlighted daily. No other media company focuses on the small and midsize IT marketplace like The ChannelPro Network. https://www.channelpronetwork.com/

EPSON and EcoTank are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2018 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

