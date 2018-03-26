Epson America's Tom Versfelt Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community, and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2018 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

Versfelt was chosen as a 2018 CRN Channel Chief for his role in driving partner programs and relationships, as well as the creation of new business opportunities for partners and customers. He is responsible for overseeing the Epson North America channels and commercial sales team, and is charged with managing the strategy and execution to increase channel sales. Versfelt's focus also includes channel growth and profitability, leveraging Epson's business solutions portfolio in current vertical markets and new expanding markets.

"The executives on CRN's 2018 Channel Chiefs list stand out for their exceptional leadership, vision and commitment to the channel," said Robert Faletra, executive chairman of The Channel Company. "These individuals deserve special recognition for their development and support of robust partner programs, innovative business strategy and significant contribution to the overall health of a vigorously growing channel. We applaud each Channel Chief's impressive record of accomplishments and look forward to their future successes."

"I am honored to be recognized as a leader in the IT channel as a recipient of this prestigious award for the fourth consecutive year," said Versfelt. "From Epson's cutting-edge technology solutions to our dedicated partner program – CRN's recognition through this award underscores our commitment to channel partners."

The 2018 CRN Channel Chiefs list, including the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, is featured online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs and will appear in the February 2018 issue of CRN.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 80,000 employees in 86 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

