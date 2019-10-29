Epson and KlickTrack to Help Retailers Thrive in the Rising Natural Products Industry

"This growing industry offers great opportunities and creates a need for trusted solutions," said Tom Kettell, director, Commercial Channel – North America, Epson America, Inc. "Combining KlickTrack's powerful new technology with our intelligent POS printers offers the perfect solution for the recreational and medical natural products market. Together we can save retailers time and maximize sales while minimizing their investment risks."

One of the key issues facing the cannabis industry is the need to streamline foot traffic in queue shops in order to keep customers happy and on the move. Many modern retail environments are facing queue issues with printers that are not equipped to handle the high demand, ultimately slowing down transactions. The KlickTrack software, along with the Epson OmniLink® TM-T88VI receipt printers, address this issue. Epson printers can keep the queue running smoothly through its Server Direct Print Technology, which prints online orders from a web server directly to the printer. These intelligent receipt printers can also help manage copies of receipts which, when provided to the customer, proves retailers are collecting all the relevant taxes and dispensing product.

Retailers can use their POS system to send a backup copy of each receipt to the cloud or store the backup offsite. Customers' buying histories and preferences are tracked, including favorite products, frequency and volume of purchases, and when appropriate for medical dispensaries, their patient status. This allows retailers to make the right recommendations, vastly improving their overall experience within the natural products retail environment.

"At KlickTrack, we strive to be three-dimensional in serving the needs of the cannabis industry – from retailers, to brands, to customers," said Brendan Hill, CMO, KlickTrack. "Partnering with Epson allows us to better achieve this goal through reliable, innovative technology that has proven results across the retail marketplace. We look forward to bringing those same advanced abilities to our industry for the very first time."

About KlickTrack

KlickTrack is a fully-integrated Point of Sale (POS) platform for the global recreational and medical cannabis market. Developed out of first-hand cannabis retail experience and using highly flexible and scalable microservice architecture, KlickTrack offers a synchronized ecosystem for cannabis management across the entire cannabis retail chain. KlickTrack was co-founded by software veterans Parham Farsi and Chris Cooley, who developed the Cannabis-specific Compliance Translator™ and Cannabis retail experts Steve Kessler and Brendan Hill. Kessler and Hill, who have operated a high-end Cannabis retail store called Paper & Leaf for over five years, have been recognized in publications such as Forbes, Time, and Architectural Digest as Cannabis retail thought leaders. Brendan Hill is also a Grammy Award-winning musician as a member of Blues Traveler, a band he helped form with his childhood friend John Popper. KlickTrack is currently available for download in the App Store.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than US$10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. OmniLink is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other trademarks and/or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

