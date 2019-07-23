Epson and Partners will Show Attendees at RetailNOW How to Secure The "Return Customer"

In addition, Linda Sudderth, North American sales manager of OEM, VAR and ISV channel partnerships at Epson, will be moderating a panel for the W2W community, focused on connecting women in technology, on "Generational Perspectives from a Female Workforce." Joshua Stanphill, Epson business development manager, will be moderating the NextGEN Community's panel session in which RSPA representatives will share perspectives and stories on innovation, business transformation, and leadership migration in their respective organizations.

What: Epson Showcase: booth #401

Online Ordering

Guests to the booth can choose a giveaway using one of three tablets spread over the booth. When the order is ready, Epson's LightScene® Accent lighting laser projector and PowerLite® L610U wireless WUXGA 3LCD laser projector will light up the customer's name on a customer display and checkout counter and the Epson OmniLink® TM-T88VI receipt printer will print out the receipt.

Mobile POS Flexibility

Epson will also demonstrate mPOS flexibility to print anywhere in the store with the compact TM-m30 receipt printer and Mobilink™ P80 mobile printer attached to a belt clip featured by a mannequin in the checkout area.

Remote Assistance

Epson Moverio® Assist, an easy-to-use, "see-what-I-see" remote assistance and inspection solution using Moverio smart glasses will show how real-time collaboration between remote experts and on-site personnel leads to increased productivity and improved customer satisfaction.

Back Office

This showcase will feature business solutions from Epson that help manage back store operations. Epson's OmniLink Merchant Services (OMS) cloud offering will display live results of the online ordering demo selections working in harmony with the Epson WorkForce® Pro Color Printer, creating a back office environment consistent with retail environments.

Partner Booth Showcases



APG Cash Drawer, a cash management solutions company, will be showing how its Vasario Cash Drawer, paired with Epson's OmniLink TM-T70-i intelligent printer, create seamless cash transactions at the POS in various retail environments. Booth #407. www.cashdrawer.com

Auto-Star Compusystems Inc., developer of POS and retail management software, will be presenting its new self-checkout solution to complement their comprehensive list of modules for grocery, retail and natural health. The solution leverages the Epson TM-T70II receipt printer. Booth #527. www.auto-star.com.

BlueStar, a global distributor of solutions-based digital identification, mobility, POS, RFID, digital signage, networking and security technology solutions, will be showcasing how integration with Epson's Mobilink P80, TM-m30, and OmniLink T88VI receipt printers provides solutions for high-volume retail shops, restaurants and QSRs to future proof their business and provide an exceptional customer experience. Booth #301. www.bluestarinc.com/us-en/epson

Electronic Payments, provider of Exatouch® POS software, will show how integration with the Epson TM m30 receipt printer provides high-volume restaurants, retail shops, and QSRs with a reliable solution that quickly prints customer and merchant-facing receipts, gift card balances, report summaries, and more. Booth #626. www.electronicpayments.com

Elo, a leader in interactive solutions, will showcase its Wallaby™ Self-Service Stands.Complete with a 22-inch Elo I-Series all-in-one computer, the Wallaby Self-Service Stand is designed to neatly house an Epson receipt printer, including either the OmniLink TM-T88VI and TM-m30 models, creating a sleek and simple to deploy solution for retail or hospitality. In addition, Elo will show the Epson TM-U220-i intelligent kitchen printer directly driving an Elo 2202L touchscreen for a cost-effective, modern kitchen display system solution for restaurants. Booth #609. www.EloTouch.com

Focus POS, a restaurant POS software management provider, will show how it leverages the Epson TM-T20II receipt printer to support the highest level of customer service for QSRs, fast casual, bars and table service. Booth # 343. www.focuspos.com

Heartland POS, a global payments company, will be showing how it leverages the Epson OmniLink TM-T88VI-i multi-interface and hub connectivity features with Heartland Restaurant, the company's latest cloud-based IOS table solution, facilitating receipt printing for restaurants. Booth #515. www.Heartland.us

Innovative, provider of a POS product line which allow customers to quickly and easily create a custom mounting solution, will be showing how their Innovative Modular Now solution, bundled with the Epson TM-T88V receipt printer, gives customers the flexibility to move their POS system off the countertop.This creates a cleaner display area and saves usable counter space leading to increased sales. Booth #808. www.innovativeworkspaces.com/modularnow

LOC Software, provider of Store Management Suite, will be showing how it leverages the Epson TM-H6000IV receipt printer to help increase customer convenience while printing from a simple and modern design. Booth #223. www.locsoftware.com

NorthStar POS, provider of an all-in-one cloud based POS, will be showcasing how the Epson TM-T88V and TM-U220 receipt printers deliver outstanding results to its restaurant clients by facilitating taking orders on tablets, kiosks, mobile devices, website and tableside. Booth #115. www.northstarpos.com

OrderCounter, hybrid POS provider for the hospitality industry, will be showing how advanced printer communication with the Epson OmniLink TM-T88VI receipt printer will deliver real-time, actionable data and reduce customer support. The company will also be showing the printer's paper saving capabilities that create value for new customers. Booth #801. www.ordercounter.com

PAR Technology, provider of a highly customizable comprehensive restaurant management platform, will be showing how its Brink POS software leverages the Epson TM-T88V receipt printer to meet the growing demand by modern restaurants for a complete and seamless POS solution. Booth #719. www.partech.com

Tabit, provider of a restaurant POS platform that leverages mobile connectivity and table-side ordering to streamline restaurant operations, will be showcasing how it leverages the Epson TM-20II POS printer for receipt and speedy kitchen printing and the robust TM-U220 receipt/kitchen printer for harsher kitchen environments. Booth # 816. www.tabit.cloud

Toast, who powers successful restaurants of all sizes with a technology platform that combines restaurant POS, front-of-house, back-of-house and guest-facing technology with a diverse marketplace of third-party applications, will showcase how it leverages the Epson TM-m30 receipt printer to help increase restaurant efficiencies. Booth #833. www.toasttab.com

Touch Dynamic, a manufacturer of all-in-one POS systems, will be showcasing its Slim printer base, which was designed exclusively around the Epson TM-m30 receipt printer to address customer issues such as space restrictions, environmental roadblocks and peripheral specifications. Booth #707. www.touchdynamic.com

When/Where: RSPA RetailNOW: July 28 – July 31, 2019, Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center, San Antonio, Texas

W2W Panel Discussion moderated by Linda Sudderth on Monday, July 29 from 6:00 pm -7:30 pm, Room 303A/303B.

NextGEN Community Network Event Discussion moderated by Joshua Stanphill on Tuesday, July 30 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Room 301ABC.

Why: Mobile technology is transforming retail, and retailers with the vision to integrate this new technology are reaping the benefits. Today's connected consumers are demanding that retailers make in-store shopping more efficient, more personal and more intelligent.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

For over 30 years, Epson's advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world. Today Epson's Business Systems Division continues to bring industry-leading, open architecture, smart technologies to the point of service.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than US$10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON, LightScene, Moverio, OmniLink, PowerLite and WorkForce are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Mobilink is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

