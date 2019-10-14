Epson and Shaquille O'Neal Collaborate with Communities In Schools of Los Angeles to Inspire Students to Dream Big at LA-Based Middle School

During the Daniel Webster Middle School event, students heard first-hand from Keith and Shaq about their career dreams, and how a strong education helped shape them into who they are today. This included a candid series of questions about their time in school, mentors and advice on future careers, as well as exciting Epson product demos that let the students experience how impactful, vibrant and life-like their school work and homework can be. Festivities also included a school-wide pep rally, followed by Keith and Shaq celebrating Daniel Webster department heads for all they do for their students, with a presentation of Epson printing and home theater solutions.

"I believe that technology can take education to another level for kids, making it an exciting and fun experience," Shaq said. "The kids at Daniel Webster Middle School are definitely on the right track with big hopes and dreams, and I'm excited to share tech tools to help them reach those goals."

The "Epson and Shaq Give Back" program helps teachers and students of CIS create a transformative learning environment to help expand students' imaginations, inspire career dreams, and motivate them to dream big using Epson technology – including its cartridge-free printers, 3LCD projectors and whiteboards. The visit to Daniel Webster Middle School represented a donation of Epson solutions to CIS of Los Angeles partner schools and administrative offices including EcoTank® ET-4760 cartridge-free all-in-one printers and PowerLite® W39 3LCD projectors.

"Listening to the students at Daniel Webster Middle School reminded me how important it is to dream big and that anything is possible," said Keith Kratzberg. "Technology in the classroom can enhance the learning process and provide new ways of expression, giving students the opportunity to do more than they thought possible. Epson strives to support environments that inspire students and teachers to enjoy learning and teaching, and we are thrilled to provide this to the CIS of Los Angeles family."

About Epson and Shaq Give Back

Building on its commitment to education, Epson recently launched "Epson and Shaq Give Back," a new initiative in collaboration with Communities In Schools (CIS) dedicated to creating a transformative learning environment to help expand students' imaginations, inspire career dreams, and motivate them to dream big using Epson technology. Communities In Schools works inside schools empowering students to stay in school and on a path to graduation. The partnership between CIS and the "Epson and Shaq Give Back" program will ensure more schools gain access to the technology tools they need to help their students stay focused, motivated and moving forward.

About Communities In School

Communities In Schools (CIS) is the nation's largest organization dedicated to empowering at-risk students to stay in school and on a path to a brighter future. Working directly inside more than 2,300 schools across the country, we connect kids to caring adults and community resources designed to help them succeed. We do whatever it takes to ensure that all kids—regardless of the challenges they may face—have what they need to realize their potential.

Working in direct partnership with the Los Angeles Unified School District, Communities In Schools of Los Angeles supports over 10,000 students annually at 11 title 1 elementary, middle and high schools in South Los Angeles, Watts, Boyle Heights, Pico Union and West Los Angeles. For more information, please visit our website at www.cislosangeles.org.

