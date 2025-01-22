Epson Announces its First Direct-to-Film Printer

Wide-Format SureColor G6070 Opens New Doors for Apparel Decorating with Reliability, Quality and Efficiency

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the growing popularity of the direct-to-film (DTFilm) market, Epson today launched the new SureColor® G-Series product line and its first wide-format DTFilm printer – the SureColor G6070. Designed to address the wants and needs of garment decorators looking for a versatile solution to embellish a wide variety of materials in an efficient manner with minimal cost, the SureColor G6070 is engineered to deliver reliability, ease of use, minimal maintenance, and consistent print quality.

The SureColor G6070 will be on display at Impressions Expo in Long Beach, California from Jan. 23-25 in Epson's booth, #649.

"Many print service providers are already using DTFilm in their shop, yet are spending much of their resources maintaining their equipment, rather than growing their business," said Andreas Goehring, director, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "No matter what market we enter, Epson strives to bring reliability, accessibility and print quality to customers, and that is no different with the SureColor G6070. This model is designed to open new doors for apparel decorators looking to explore new and creative ways to produce stunning apparel."

The compact SureColor G6070 features a front-loading media design that supports a generous 35.4-inch print width to fit more transfers per roll and enables the production of oversized graphics. Leveraging a PrecisionCore® Micro TFP® printhead with Nozzle Verification Technology, as well as a large-capacity sealed-ink-pack system featuring new UltraChrome® DF inks, it consistently delivers professional-grade prints with vibrant colors and crisp, detailed clarity. Purpose-built with low user maintenance requirements, the SureColor G6070 includes a proven automated maintenance system and fabric printhead wiper cleaning system to help ensure sellable, high-quality prints continuously, without constant monitoring of the printer. The SureColor G6070 requires just a few minutes of upkeep each week to keep the printer running smoothly, minimizing downtime and increasing production capabilities.

Additional features include:

On-site service and support – fast troubleshooting helps reduce downtime and boost productivity; covered under the printer's limited warranty

fast troubleshooting helps reduce downtime and boost productivity; covered under the printer's limited warranty Real-time monitoring – remote job tracking and notifications through Epson Cloud Solution PORT ®1

remote job tracking and notifications through Epson Cloud Solution PORT Safety-certified inks – UltraChrome DF inks are OEKO-TEX ® ECO PASSPORT certified, 2 CPSIA-compliant and non-toxic

UltraChrome DF inks are OEKO-TEX ECO PASSPORT certified, CPSIA-compliant and non-toxic Efficient workflow – reach full production speed faster with advanced production print software Fiery Digital Factory DTF Epson Edition

reach full production speed faster with advanced production print software Fiery Digital Factory DTF Epson Edition Space-saving design – compact, front-loading design fits against walls to save floor space

Availability

The SureColor G6070 will be available in the spring through Epson Professional Imaging resellers for $13,995 MSRP. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/SCG6070.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

* This product uses only genuine Epson-brand ink packs. Other brands of ink packs and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly or at all.

1 All features of this system require an active Internet connection and the use of a supported browser.

2 ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX is a system by which textile chemical suppliers demonstrate that their product can be used in a sustainable textile production. UltraChrome DF Ink is certified by the ECO PASSPORT. This is an international safety standard in the textile industry. It is certified to be safe for adults and children, including babies.

EPSON, Epson Cloud Solution PORT, PrecisionCore, SureColor, TFP and UltraChrome are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. Epson Preferred is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.