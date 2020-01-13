Epson Announces New Flexible and Versatile Thermal Label Printer

The TM-L90II LFC is a versatile label printer that supports 40-, 58- and 80mm wide media for flexible printing options. It offers liner-free label printing, making it the perfect tool for improving order accuracy, as well as receipt printing, helping customers to standardize on one printer for their printing needs. The printer is also mPOS friendly, facilitating the ability to print from smartphones and tablets. Plus, a convenient label-taken sensor lets it accept multiple jobs, but print only one label at a time, preventing newly-printed labels from adhering to one another. Back-feed functionality makes it possible for the printer to print closer to the top of the label for more efficient media use. In addition, white-space and character-height reduction help to reduce paper usage by up to 47 percent 1 .

"We always strive to empower our customers with the best solutions for their receipt and label printing needs," said Gregg Brunnick, director of product management for POS Printers, Epson America Inc. "With our TM-L90II LFC thermal label printer, we deliver the flexibility, versatility and efficiency that QSRs, restaurants, delis, and grocers need to gain important business advantages."

The TM-L90II LFC thermal label printer also offers dual interfaces, including built-in USB, for flexible connectivity, fast print speeds of up to 170 mm/sec and the ability to automatically detect media type and width, making it more efficient. What's more, it contains eco features such as ROHC compliance and recyclable2 parts.

The TM-L90II LFC thermal label printer will be available in early March from Epson authorized partners.

Key Features

Label-taken sensor ― accepts multiple jobs but only prints one label at a time; prevents continuous printing and labels adhering to each other Back-feed capability ― retracts labels so it can print closer to the top for more efficient media use Advanced paper-saving features ― white-space and character-height reduction help reduce paper usage up to 47 percent1 Ready-to-use labels — help improve order accuracy and customer satisfaction Flexible — one printer for both liner-free labeling and receipt printing mPOS friendly — supports printing from smartphones and tablets Convenient — dual interfaces, including built-in USB for flexible connectivity Fast print speeds ― up to 170 mm/sec Versatile ― 40, 58 and 80 mm print width support options Efficient ― automatically detects media type and width

Eco Features

RoHS compliant

Recyclable product 2

Epson America , Inc. is a SmartWay® Transport Partner3

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

For over 30 years, Epson's advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world. Today Epson's Business Systems Division continues to bring industry-leading, open architecture, smart technologies to the point of service.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1Paper savings depend on the text and graphics printed on the receipt

2 For convenient and reasonable recycling options, visit www.epson.com/recycle

3 SmartWay is an innovative partnership of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that reduces greenhouse gases and other air pollutants and improves fuel efficiency.

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other trademarks and/or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://epson.com/point-of-sale

