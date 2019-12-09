Epson Announces Next Generation All-in-One OmniLink DT Printers

"Epson is continually evolving its core POS solutions—including its receipt printers—to accommodate the requirements of the next generation retail solutions," said Gregg Brunnick, director of product management for POS Printers, Epson America, Inc. "Our OmniLink DT2 printers deliver the key functionality and flexibility needed to support POS applications as they become available on the market, so that our customers can streamline essential operations and, in turn, better engage with their own customers."

Both printers support the latest Windows operating system (Windows OS 10 or Linux OS ) and are powered by an Intel Celeron, i3 or i5 processor, allowing them to deliver the performance necessary to implement the newest POS applications. They also offer storage flexibility, with SSD options that include 32GB, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB, as well as maximum connectivity that includes built-in USB 3.0 (x6), HDMI, VGA and USB type C among others. The end-result: devices that future-proof merchants' systems and POS investments because there is no need to buy separate components or worry about adding new connectivity, or other key capabilities down the road.

What's more, high operating speeds (up to 350 mm/second with the OmniLink TM-T88VI-DT2 2 and up to 250 mm/second with the OmniLink TM-T70II-DT22, add increased efficiencies. Advanced paper-saving functions reduce paper usage up to 49 percent3 less on the OmniLink TM-T88VI-DT2 and up to 30 percent3 on the OmniLink TM-T70II-DT2.

The new printers are available now from Epson authorized partners.

1 Based on W x D x H dimensions of POS systems; Toshiba Sure POS 500 models; Toshiba TCx models 360/370/380/740/780; Dell Optiplex 9020 – (MT).

2 Speed based on using 80-mm-wide media only.

3 Paper savings depend on the text and graphics printed on the receipt.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

