Epson Announces Optimized AR SDK for Moverio AR Smart Glasses at AWE 2018

Utilizing the Moverio AR SDK, developers can create true augmented reality experiences for Epson Moverio smart glasses where users can detect and interact with real world objects in their applications. Free for Moverio developers, the Moverio AR SDK comes packed with sample applications, source code and key features including:

3D Object Tracking Using CAD Data : Users can simultaneously detect a wide range of objects—even difficult-to-detect low feature objects. Tracking is dynamic, allowing for movement of the user and objects.

: Users can simultaneously detect a wide range of objects—even difficult-to-detect low feature objects. Tracking is dynamic, allowing for movement of the user and objects. 2D Image Tracking: Dynamic tracking of multiple 2D images simultaneously.

Dynamic tracking of multiple 2D images simultaneously. Calibration Routine: Accounts for user IPD (inter-pupillary distance) and powers true optical see-through AR experiences.

Accounts for user IPD (inter-pupillary distance) and powers true optical see-through AR experiences. Android API: Enables developers who are already familiar with Android development, as well as the standard Moverio Android API, to easily enrich their applications with AR functionality.

Enables developers who are already familiar with Android development, as well as the standard Moverio Android API, to easily enrich their applications with AR functionality. Unity® Plugin: Allows developers to easily build content in Unity and deploy to Moverio devices.

"The Moverio AR SDK will enable developers to take augmented reality applications to a new frontier with our Moverio smart glasses platform," said Leon Laroue, software manager, augmented reality solutions, Epson America. "This development reinforces our dedication to helping push AR into the mainstream."

At the Epson booth #618 at AWE 2018, attendees will be able to demo the Moverio AR SDK and the ByondXR full web-based editor, one of the first companies to integrate the Moverio AR SDK into its platform. ByondXR enables developers and creatives to seamlessly create AR/VR content using its drag and drop features – without any coding required. Additionally, of the Moverio BT-300 drone edition will also be demonstrating the AR Flight Simulator app..

Developers interested in learning more about the Moverio AR SDK or obtaining early access to the SDK can register their interest at: http://www.Epson.com/MoverioARSDK.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 80,000 employees in 86 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc. based in Long Beach, Calif. is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: www.epson.com.

You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (http://twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ) , YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON and Moverio are registered trademarks, and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Unity is a registered trademark of Unity Technologies. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-announces-optimized-ar-sdk-for-moverio-ar-smart-glasses-at-awe-2018-300656218.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

