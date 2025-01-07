Epson at NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show - Showcasing Solutions for Boosting Business Efficiency and Retail Innovation

Sip and See: Epson to Demonstrate Self-Service Technology While Visitors Enjoy a Cup of Coffee at In-Booth Café

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced it will be showcasing its wide variety of technology solutions for retail businesses at NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show from Jan. 12-14 in New York City. Epson will highlight a comprehensive range of retail solutions with applications spanning check-out, labeling, grocery and deli, shipping, and back office in the Epson booth (#5413) while offering visitors the chance to order a complimentary cup of coffee via its self-service technology at its "Seventy5 Café."

"Epson has long been committed to helping retailers operate more efficiently and effectively in a competitive market," said Sean Gunduz, director of product marketing, Business Systems Division, Epson America, Inc. "At NRF, we will demonstrate how Epson technology solutions are designed to streamline checkout, improve inventory management and enhance operational workflows, all while elevating the customer experience."

Epson to showcase its retail technology solutions, including checkout, labeling & signage, at NRF 2025 in New York City. Post this

Discover Epson's versatile solutions for every retail environment at NRF:

NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show expo will be open Sunday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on Epson's full line of retail solutions, visit www.epson.com/retail-solutions.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Compatible with CW-C4000, CW-C6000, and CW-C6500 series printers.

2 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to surpass Full HD resolution on screen.

EPSON, ColorWorks, PrecisionCore, PowerLite, SureLab and SureColor are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. OmniLink is a registered trademark and Label Boost, Mobilink and TrueOrder are trademarks of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.