Epson, BarTender® by Seagull Scientific and the Contract Packaging Association to Host On-Demand Color Label Webinar

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Epson is partnering with Seagull Scientific and the CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers to host a free webinar for end-users and VARs that will provide information on in-house labeling. The webinar, "Compliance Labeling," will offer insights into how to use Epson's ColorWorks® on-demand color ink jet label printers in-house and BarTender® enterprise labeling software to create food, chemical/industrial and natural products labels.



What: Epson ColorWorks on-demand inkjet label printers can increase productivity while reducing the cost of using pre-printed labels. Ideal for high mix label requirements, ColorWorks solutions deliver fast, full‑color, high‑volume, heavy production labels for busy, fresh food production.





BarTender by Seagull Scientific is software for transforming business information into the labels, barcodes, RFID tags, smartcards, documents, packing slips and pallet labels that drive all companies—from microbusinesses to global enterprises.





CPA is the national, nonprofit trade organization for the contract packaging and manufacturing industry. Formed in 1992 for contract packaging firms and those businesses related to them, CPA promotes the growth and welfare of member firms through its industry exposure and programs.



When: The Epson webinar will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. EDT.



Where: To sign-up and attend the webinar, visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5745545690015777539



Why: As a leader in the color labeling industry, Epson is dedicated to helping co-packers, customers and VARs understand the benefits of labeling in-house, and providing the tools to help educate them. Webinar attendees will walk away with a deeper understanding of how to do labeling in-house and with the tool needed to start deploying solutions in their own organizations. For additional information about Epson's line of ColorWorks on-demand label printers, visit https://epson.com/colorworks.

About Seagull Scientific

BarTender software by Seagull Scientific enables organizations around the world to improve safety, security, efficiency and compliance by creating and automating labels, barcodes, RFID tags, plastic cards and more. Hundreds of thousands of companies in manufacturing, chemicals, healthcare, food and beverage, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, supply chain/logistics and other industries trust BarTender with the labeling and marking processes that keep their businesses running. With corporate headquarters and software development in Bellevue, Washington, USA, and branch offices in Madrid, Taipei and Tokyo, BarTender is available in more than 150 countries through a global network of local partners.

About CPA

CPA members are comprised of the nation's leading contract packagers and manufacturers, which perform all packaging functions; from simple to complex, glamorous to hazardous. Our members offer these services to an extremely wide variety of consumer goods companies and these services range from manual and semi-automatic to full-speed, high-performance packaging lines.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON and ColorWorks are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

