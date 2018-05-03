Epson Booth Wins NAB 2018 ACE Award

"The ACE Awards (Awesome Cool Exhibits) are all about NAB Show booths that engage attendees and really stand out on the Show Floor. Booths are considered by their visual appeal, how well they display their products, how easily attendees can navigate their booth, and the level of engagement by their exhibit staff," said Nicholas Gadino, exhibitor experience specialist, conventions and business operations at National Association of Broadcasters. "Our 2018 NAB Show Medium Island Booth Winner, Epson, displayed an attractive exhibit, provided attendees ample space for product interaction, and had a top-notch exhibit staff that was incredibly knowledgeable and engaging."

The ACE Awards are presented to a very select number of exhibitors and judged by tradeshow experts who conduct in-depth evaluations of all exhibits at the show. There is no entry form and winners are chosen based on the booth's ability to; grab visual attention, offer easy navigation, deliver appealing product presentations, and engage attendees.

At NAB this year, Epson's booth provided a range of hands-on demonstrations, including the Pro L1755UNL laser projector with an ELPLX02 ultra short-throw lens, delivering vivid, large imagery from an impressive short distance; the Epson Projector Professional Tool Software showed remote multi-projector management; LightScene™ lit up an interactive bar; three Pro L25000U laser projectors demonstrated the power of projection with a large edge-blended image on a 29-foot by 6-foot custom screen; and Epson Moverio ® BT-300 smart glasses offered a look into a live drone camera feed. From its extensive line of laser projector technology and software solutions to smart glasses, Epson presented a clear view of its unique solutions for content delivery across a variety of markets, including rental and staging, spatial design and signage, education, and corporate.

"We are honored to have Epson's booth recognized as one of four recipients of the ACE Award at NAB this year," said Gavin Downey, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. "The team works hard to create dynamic, immersive tradeshow experiences utilizing Epson's un-matched display technology, and receiving this award demonstrates our commitment to continuously delivering the wow-factor that attendees are looking for at each show."

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 80,000 employees in 86 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON and Moverio are registered trademarks, LightScene is a trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2018 Epson America, Inc.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-booth-wins-nab-2018-ace-award-300642340.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

