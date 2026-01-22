Epson Brings Increased Productivity to Direct-to-Film Printer Line with New SureColor G9070

New 64-Inch Wide DTFilm Printer Delivers Twin-Roll Flexibility and Automatic Maintenance Features for Unparalleled Efficiency and Reliability

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (Impressions Expo, Booth #449) – Epson today introduced its first expansion to the SureColor® G-Series wide-format direct-to-film (DTFilm) printer line with the SureColor G9070. Designed to keep DTFilm production moving, the SureColor G9070 is engineered for reliable, non-stop performance, consistent color, and minimal maintenance so garment decorators and print shop owners can focus on creating high-quality apparel. Featuring production print speeds of up to 350 ft²/hr, twin-roll print flexibility for simultaneous printing on two media rolls, and automated maintenance features, the SureColor G9070 is designed to support continuous productivity.

The SureColor G9070 will be on display at Impressions Expo in Long Beach, California from Jan. 22-24 in Epson's booth, #449.

"DTFilm is one of the fastest growing print methods for apparel decorators, and it has long been dominated by generic machines with no local support, leaving customers to handle complex maintenance and repairs on their own," said Paul G. Morales, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "The SureColor G-Series printers address a clear market gap by delivering the technology, reliability, and consistent print quality Epson is known for, all supported by a robust service and support network. With the SureColor G9070, we now offer a 64-inch solution with several features designed to meet garment decorators' needs for increased productivity, stunning apparel, and reduced downtime."

The SureColor G9070 gets jobs out the door fast, with high-speed throughput, without sacrificing color accuracy and detail. Touting a user-replaceable PrecisionCore® Micro TFP® printhead, Nozzle Verification Technology and UltraChrome® DF inks, it delivers consistent, repeatable color without constant oversight. With large-capacity sealed-ink-pack system and twin-roll print flexibility, the SureColor G9070 can print two media rolls simultaneously, ideal for high-volume printing, oversized graphics and large transfer orders. Leveraging automated maintenance routines to reduce downtime and user-friendly controls, it's built to support long-run productions and keep print shops running smoothly around the clock.

Additional features include:

Simplified ink management – Bulk ink system with sealed packs supports high-volume output and reduces mess and handling errors

– Bulk ink system with sealed packs supports high-volume output and reduces mess and handling errors Remote production oversight – Epson Cloud Solution PORT ®1 enables job tracking, cost accounting and alerts to keep teams informed

– Epson Cloud Solution PORT enables job tracking, cost accounting and alerts to keep teams informed Safety-certified inks – UltraChrome DF Inks are OEKO-TEX ® ECO PASSPORT certified, 2 CPSIA-compliant and non-toxic

– UltraChrome DF Inks are OEKO-TEX ECO PASSPORT certified, CPSIA-compliant and non-toxic Responsive service and support – On-site repair options and service help minimize disruption and protect production schedules

Availability

The SureColor G9070 will be available summer 2026 through Epson Professional Imaging resellers. For additional information, visit https://epson.com/direct-to-film-printer.

