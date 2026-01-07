Epson at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show 2026 - Showcasing Technology That Moves Business Forward

In-Booth Café Allows Visitors to Sip, See and Experience Epson's Self-Service Tech

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced it will be showcasing its wide variety of technology for retail businesses at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show from Jan. 11-13 in New York City. Epson will highlight a comprehensive range of retail solutions with applications spanning check-out, labeling, grocery and deli, shipping, and back office in the Epson booth (#5929) while offering visitors the chance to order a complimentary cup of coffee via its self-service technology at its "Seventy5 Café."

"Retailers are under pressure to offer smoother and faster in-store experience while increasing their top line and reducing their operating costs," said Sean Gunduz, director of product marketing, Business Systems Division, Epson America, Inc. "At NRF this year, we're showing how Epson's solutions – from paper saving features to e-receipts and to color labeling – all help retailers increase their sales and profitability."

Epson spotlights retail tech with modern POS, labeling, business printing and signage solutions at NRF 2026 in NYC. Post this

Explore Epson's versatile solutions for any retail environment at NRF:

- Mobile checkout – Mobilink™ compact receipt printers offer a sleek and rugged design with enhanced connectivity providing high-quality prints on-the-go. The OmniLink® mSeries' sleek and modern thermal receipt printers deliver enhanced connectivity and are engineered for reliable performance in a compact enclosure.

- Embedded kiosk solutions – Epson's sleek and compact kiosk printer will be on display, integrated into the REDYREF interactive kiosk. Attendees can also demo the OmniLink TM-m30III housed in the Touch Dynamic self-service kiosk.

- Customer service – Whether utilizing buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS), curbside pickup or delivery, the L100 liner-free thermal label printer helps retailers improve efficiency in the way they serve customers and meet ever-growing demand for digital orders or item labeling in-store.

- Order fulfillment with Kitchen Display System (KDS) – The TrueOrder™ KDS kitchen display system digitizes kitchen operations to enhance productivity and streamline workflow, from food prep to order fulfillment and pickup/delivery. Attendees can enjoy free made-to-order coffee drinks available at the Epson booth while experiencing first-hand how a KDS integrated with an interactive kiosk (embedded with an Epson receipt printer) and offerings from MicroTouch , Logic Controls, Elo and Kitchen Armor can optimize operations and the ordering fulfillment process.

- Mobile Device Management (MDM) – Attendees will get the opportunity to view a demo first-hand how the integration of Epson's retail printers with SOTI Connect, allows businesses to monitor, manage and secure their printers remotely, keeping them running smoothly across every touchpoint.

- Color To-Go Labels: The TrueOrder KDS experience will also include a sneak peek of a new feature for adding dynamic full-color to-go labels with customizable branding.

- E-Receipts: Attendees can also take a "test drive" of a new digital receipt solution concept, being shown for the first time at NRF. This solution aims to help retailers grow sales using custom messaging and new digital receipt options, including the ability to obtain a receipt with the tap of a mobile device or scan of a QR code.

- Back office – Epson's business printers, engineered with PrecisionCore® Heat-Free technology, provides reliable, space-saving printing for retail operations. Ideal for HQ to the back office and everyday store printing needs, Epson business printers are designed to minimize downtime and operational difficulties, feature an intuitive, user-friendly design, require no warmup time, deliver a fast first page out, and handle schedules, signage, invoices, and compliance documents while providing the flexibility retailers need. With impressive capability and speed, Epson's business printers – from the WorkForce® Pro EM-C800 Color MFP with a Replaceable Ink Pack System to help minimize interventions and maximize productivity to the WorkForce ST-M1000 Monochrome Supertank Printer with a supersized ink tank and the AM-C550z Color MFP with a space-saving inner finisher – are designed to streamline retail operations.

- Visitor management – The ColorWorks® CW-C4000 on-demand color label printer can produce full-color badges with color images and identifiers in one step to enhance ID security and branding.

- Grocery and deli – ColorWorks label printers are used by grocery stores for shelf tag labels, and butchers, bakeries and delis for fresh foods and to elevate brand value and perceived quality with attractive and eye-catching full-color labels. Epson will be showcasing an integrated ColorWorks printer with a weigh scale solution that can be used to create full-color labels in real time for prepared foods. Its full range of labeling possibilities will be on display – from pizza boxes, to-go and coffee counter orders to product labels and shelf tags.

- Shipping labels – With Label Boost® software, businesses can transform black-and-white shipping labels into full-color marketing tools that can help increase customer engagement, reduce costs and improve processes.1

- Pharmacy – ColorWorks label printers are used by pharmacies to create color-enhanced prescription labels and patient wristbands, highlighting critical information with color for patient identification, medication risks, allergens, instructions and frequency of use, and more.

- Kitchen printing – Combining exceptional performance and fast, high-quality output with the design known as an industry standard, the TM-U220II impact kitchen printer allows for online ordering and mPOS and PC-POS systems support for today's busy retail environments.

- Personalized, On-Demand Products and Photos – Personalized, on-demand products enhance customer experiences and boost in-store engagement. The SureLab® D1070 minilab printer and SureColor® P7370 wide-format printer provide high-quality small- and large-format photo printing and signage; the SureColor F170 desktop dye-sublimation printer unlocks new revenue potential by expanding customization to a wide range of items, including lens and phone cloths, as well as mugs, mousepads, phone covers and more.

NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show expo will be open Sunday, Jan. 11 and Monday, Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on Epson's full line of retail technology, visit www.epson.com/retail-solutions.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Compatible with CW-C4000, CW-C6000, and CW-C6500 series printers.

2 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to surpass Full HD resolution on screen.

EPSON, ColorWorks, PrecisionCore, SureLab, and WorkForce are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. Label Boost is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc., and Mobilink, OmniLink and TrueOrder are trademarks of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.