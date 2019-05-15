Epson Certified Solution Center Now Open at TG Graphics in Toronto

"At Epson, we strive to provide cutting-edge tools for businesses to fill the world with inspiring content," said John Meyer, manager, Wide Format Channel, Epson America, Inc. "By taking advantage of the industry-leading print technology and product experts available at the Epson Certified Solution Centers, TG Graphics' customers can experience first-hand the full potential of partnering with Epson and the limitless creative possibilities it can unlock."

Located at the TG Graphics office in Toronto, the Epson Certified Solution Center will provide customers with an immersive experience, including:

Access to the SureColor ® S-Series, SureColor F-Series and SureColor P-Series wide-format equipment

S-Series, SureColor F-Series and SureColor P-Series wide-format equipment Extensive print samples and applications

Comprehensive customer training opportunities

"TG Graphics is both very proud and honored to join the Epson team," said Al Proulx, president, TG Graphics Canada. "The name Epson is synonymous with quality and ingenuity. I know that the Epson Solution Center will allow TG Graphics to showcase a wide range of printing applications in a state-of-the-art setting. Our goal is to provide customers with a wonderful learning experience when they visit our facility for personal demos or open house events.

For additional information or to schedule a visit at the new TG Graphics Epson Certified Solution Center, visit http://www.tggraphics.ca/.

Epson North America Technology Center

In addition to regional Solution Centers, key customers are also able to visit the Epson Technology Center in Carson, Calif. The Epson Technology Center will showcase unique Epson printing solutions and applications, and provide a comprehensive, hands-on experience for customers and dealers with the full Epson wide-format printing portfolio. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/epson-technology-center.

About TG Graphics

TG Graphics was founded in 1981. TG Graphics sells printing and finishing equipment as well as a wide range of print media, ink, tooling and accessories. They are well known in the Canadian wide format printing industry as well as the promotional and dye-sublimation markets. In addition to their demo facility in Mississauga, where Epson's new Solution Center is located, TG Graphics also has offices in Montreal, Saskatoon and Calgary. They share Epson's philosophy of providing customers with a high quality of service both pre- and post-sale.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

