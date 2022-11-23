Epson completes its business MFP range; fully committing to the sustainability advantages of Heat-Free inkjet technology and discontinuing the global sale of laser printers

Epson launches new range of 40-60ppm business models to close range gap and deliver total suite of sustainable, Heat-Free business inkjet multi-function printers (MFPs)

Epson ends sale of laser printers citing technology's limited ability to improve sustainability performance

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reaffirming its full commitment to inkjet printing, Epson has launched its new WorkForce Enterprise AM-Series of 40-60ppm products leveraging its Piezo Heat-Free inkjet technology and closing a previous gap in its A3 business product portfolio.

The new products bring static line-head technology to the mid-range speed market and for Epson's channel partners will simplify the sales process, ensuring end users have the best product fit while still addressing the sustainability agenda.

Epson AM-C Series

Inkjet technology can reduce energy consumption compared to laser, and with a compact footprint and a lightweight design, these products help limit resources used during production and shipping. This reduced size also means they easily integrate into the office and save space. High yield ink cartridges also reduce material usage, shipping, storage and end of use management of consumables.

These products represent a significant shift in Epson's printing strategy and support its commitment to sustainability. The launch coincides with the company's decision to transition fully to inkjet and to end its global sales and distribution of laser printers by 2026. This comes a year after Epson announced its ¥100 billion investment into sustainable innovation and results from laser technology's limited ability to make significant steps towards improved sustainability due to its requirement for heat during the print process, and therefore increased energy use.

And with fewer moving and consumable parts to replace over the lifetime of the printer compared to lasers, service and maintenance needs of Epson inkjets are also substantially reduced, along with resulting printer downtime, improving productivity and end-user satisfaction.

Gareth Jay, Epson Europe says: "The new WorkForce Enterprise AM-Series completes our business inkjet line up from small work-group units to high-speed departmental machines – meaning that no matter the business function or print demand, we have a product to suit. With a full range of support from Managed Print Services, Workflow and Remote Service solutions, these products enable a low maintenance, high quality, reliable, sustainable print system."

More about the new range

Most compact footprint in class and significantly reduced weight

C-shaped paper feed reducing the chance of paper jams and improving reliability

10.1 inch interface panel – smarter and more intuitive with eco print settings

Simple and easy to use with auto paper size detection and soft-closing paper cassettes

Easy loading, compact high-capacity ink cartridges

High capacity paper handling - up to 5150 sheets

Reduce downtime - Designed for easy internal access and quick and efficient routine maintenance

60ppm / 120 ipm scan capability and optional embedded OCR feature

Inner finisher – compact and space saving to compile and staple documents. Also available with optional hole punch

Attachable booklet outer finisher – to provide stapling, hole punching, envelope printing, saddle stitching, and centre and tri folding

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion.

global.epson.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1952453/Epson_AM_C_Series.jpg

SOURCE Epson Europe BV