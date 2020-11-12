Epson Debuts First 8.5-Inch Desktop Dye-Sublimation Printer for Home or Small Businesses to Create and Sell Products Easily and Affordably

"Americans are starting new businesses and shifting their product offerings at the fastest rate in more than a decade," said Tim Check, senior product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "As creative entrepreneurs and small businesses transition to meet new opportunities in a reshaped economy, there is an increased demand for entry-level dye-sublimation technology that allows customers to easily and confidently create and sell products. Whether you're just getting started on Etsy or Shopify, or growing into new offerings, the SureColor F170 provides creative individuals and businesses everything needed to expand into the popular promotional goods market with a seamless solution built and fully supported by Epson."

The purpose-built dye-sublimation printer delivers professional-quality prints using powerful PrecisionCore® technology. A truly turnkey solution, the SureColor F170 arrives with genuine Epson dye-sublimation ink technology, a 150-sheet auto-feed tray and macOS™ and Windows™ print software. The SureColor F170 offers fast turnaround times for product production and low running costs to home and small businesses and requires no specialist knowledge to set up, operate or maintain. In addition, the remarkably compact, space-saving design allows for maximized workshop space at home or in a small studio.

The SureColor F170 uses high-performance ink technology with OEKO-TEX® ECO PASSPORT certified inks which when applied to fabric and appropriately fixed, garments have been determined safe for use by adults, children and babies.1 The high capacity 140 mL bottles have auto-stop technology that allows for easy refilling without a mess. The SureColor F170 works with Epson DS Transfer Multi Use Paper, which is matched with print settings and ink to produce high-quality output out of the box. The instant dry paper avoids print smudges and roller marks and produces excellent photo quality on both rigid materials and fabrics.

The SureColor F170 delivers high image quality in one of the most compact, reliable dye-sublimation printers on the market. Additional features include:

Astounding print quality – PrecisionCore printhead offers Precision Droplet Control for outstanding clarity

PrecisionCore printhead offers Precision Droplet Control for outstanding clarity Genuine Epson dye-sublimation ink technology – Delivers extraordinary color saturation and high color contrast

Delivers extraordinary color saturation and high color contrast Versatile media support – Includes a 150-sheet auto-feed tray for added efficiency

Includes a 150-sheet auto-feed tray for added efficiency Replace ink less often – High-capacity ink bottles with auto-stop for easy, mess-free filling

High-capacity ink bottles with auto-stop for easy, mess-free filling Tackle a variety of print jobs – Epson DS Transfer Multi Use Paper produces amazing images on both soft and rigid materials

Epson DS Transfer Multi Use Paper produces amazing images on both soft and rigid materials Reliable performance – Backed by Epson world-class service and support

Backed by Epson world-class service and support Easy printing right out of the box – Comes equipped with streamlined print software optimized for dye-sublimation

Comes equipped with streamlined print software optimized for dye-sublimation Flexible connectivity – Easily connect to the printer via USB, Ethernet or integrated wireless

Support and Availability

The Epson SureColor F170 will be available for $399 estimated MSRP through authorized Epson Professional Imaging resellers. The printer comes with a one-year, 15,000 page limited warranty. The printer is designed to work exclusively with Epson ink. For additional information, visit www.proimaging.epson.com.

