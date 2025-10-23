Epson Delivers New Updates to TrueOrder Kitchen Display System (KDS) to Simplify Restaurant Operations Across Locations and Order Types

New KDS Features Include Order-Type Management and Enhanced Customization

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As more restaurants turn to digital systems to drive efficiency, Epson today released a new version of TrueOrder™ KDS software with features designed to bring greater control to restaurants. New updates include order type filtering and enhanced item labeling customization, providing additional functionality to restaurants optimizing operations with the affordable, easy-to-install and robust TrueOrder KDS solution.

Pizza Nova, a chain of family run pizzerias with over 150 locations in Ontario, Canada, has been leveraging new tools from TrueOrder KDS. "With the new order filtering and print layout customization features, we can unlock considerable efficiency gains," said Danielle Elias, VP Business Operations of Pizza Nova. "The Epson team has been incredibly responsive and hands-on. We love the solution so far and we are looking forward to expanding it across many more locations."

New features and benefits now available in TrueOrder KDS include:

Order Filtering – Advanced order filtering options allow restaurants to easily manage a wide variety of order types, such as dine-in, to-go, delivery, and deferred/catering orders.

Customization – Advanced label customization allows for bump-and-print layouts, commonly used for item labeling, such as cups, boxes and bags, to help communicate all the necessary information to customers and delivery drivers. New customization features also include an automated QR code generator.

"This latest release gives restaurants more control and efficiency, helping them streamline operations across multiple order types and locations while improving communication with staff, customers and delivery drivers," said Tessa Kohl, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Developed in close coordination with restaurant leaders and customers, this is a big leap forward for the KDS solution."

Availability

The October 2025 release includes TrueOrder KDS version 3.40 and TrueOrder KDS Configurator version 5.5.1. Existing customers interested in upgrading are encouraged to contact their Epson representative. For more information, visit www.epson.com/kds.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. TrueOrder is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.

