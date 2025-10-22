Epson Introduces its Fastest 64-inch Solvent Printer at PRINTING United

Compact SureColor S8170 Delivers Precise Output and Unparalleled Efficiency for Sign Shops

ORLANDO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (PRINTING United Expo, Booth #3970) -- Continuing the evolution of its renowned SureColor® S-Series line, Epson today introduced the SureColor S8170 solvent printer. With over 20% faster print speeds1 and improved print quality compared to the previous generation, the new SureColor S8170 is one of the most productive sign printers ever developed. Touting a compact and efficient design, it features the latest generation print head and a 6-color ink set to deliver outstanding image quality and productivity for medium to large shops producing signs, banners, stickers, vehicle wraps and more.

The SureColor S8170 is on display at PRINTING United Expo in Orlando, Florida from October 22-24, in Epson's booth, #3970.

"In a sign shop, speed isn't just about quick printing, it's the backbone of efficiency. Faster output means jobs move through the print process efficiently, giving shops the ability to meet deadlines, handle high-volume orders and potentially acquire additional business," said David Bistrovic, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "The new SureColor S8170 is one of the most productive sign printers ever developed and integrates features designed for productivity, without compromising quality. It maximizes output, reduces downtime and offers sign shops the ability to increase ROI."

Built to maximize production capabilities, the SureColor S8170 delivers the highest productivity of the SureColor S-Series product lineup. It touts a 6-color UltraChrome® GS3 ink set, including Light Cyan and Light Magenta, to help minimize banding, even at the fastest production speeds. The versatile, fast-drying ink set allows for same day lamination,2 and the ability to mix and match ink packs, available in either 800mL or 1,500mL,3 with hot swap technology that automatically switches from an empty ink pack to a new pack mid-print, minimizing interruptions and maximizing performance.

Featuring the latest generation, user-replaceable, PrecisionCore® Micro TFP® printhead with Nozzle Verification Technology and an integrated temperature sensor control, it reliably produces high-quality prints and consistent color – job to job, panel to panel. The compact, user-friendly design includes a precise media feeding and tension mechanism that offers stable media handling and accuracy for a variety of substrates including vinyl, banner, canvas, paper and more. Its large 4.3-inch touch screen supports easy operation and gives print providers the ability to view and manage print settings directly on the screen.

Offering smart management features to improve performance, it comes with a one-year subscription to ONYX Go Plus and includes Epson Edge® Print Pro RIP software and Epson Cloud Solution PORT®4 for production monitoring and fleet management.

Availability

The SureColor S8170 will be available through Authorized Epson Professional Imaging Resellers with a one-year limited warranty. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/sseries.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

