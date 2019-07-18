Epson DS-80W Awarded "Outstanding Mobile Scanner" by Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Laboratory

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, a leading scanner brand, today announced Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Laboratory (BLI), the leading independent evaluator of document imaging software, hardware and services, has named the Epson® DS-80W as its pick for "Outstanding Mobile Scanner" in the Scanner category of BLI's Summer 2019 Pick awards.

The products and solutions that stand out from the competition, providing the most outstanding performance with the highest evaluation scores, are awarded a Pick award within their respective industry category. Buyers Lab credited Epson's DS-80W for its powerful scanning capabilities, exceptional software bundle, flexible media handling – from business cards to receipts, convenient automatic feeding mode, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

"The Epson DS-80W mobile scanner helps on-the-go-workers be productive no matter where they go," said Lee Davis, editor of scanner/software evaluation at Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab. "Rare for mobile scanners, the DS-80W comes with a built-in lithium-ion battery so you can scan even if there isn't a power outlet available. That, plus Wi-Fi connectivity delivers true-wireless scanning. Don't let the device's lightweight and compact design fool you—the Epson DS-80W packs a powerful punch. Users can convert hardcopy documents into fully searchable, editable file types, clean up and edit scanned images, and integrate them directly into workflows, cloud services, business applications, and more."

"We are honored to receive recognition from the industry experts at BLI for our wireless document scanning solution with best-in-class speed1," said Kaila Murphy, associate product manager, Commercial Scanners, Epson America. "Epson's portfolio of reliable, cost-effective and dependable document scanning solutions is designed to answer business needs with innovation and ease."

More about the DS-80W:

The DS-80W is the fastest, smallest and lightest wireless mobile single-sheet-fed document scanner1, ideal for busy professionals on-the-go. The DS-80W features groundbreaking speeds ― scanning a single page in as fast as 4 seconds2, as well as the ability to wirelessly scan documents to a PC, Mac®, iOS® or Android™ device3. Equipped with OCR and document management software, users can easily create editable text and searchable PDFs.

Availability

The Epson DS-80W is available through authorized CaptureProSM resellers and includes a three-year limited warranty with Next-Business-Day Replacement4. For more information on the Epson's commercial document scanners, visit https://epson.com/document-scanners-for-business.

About Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Laboratory

Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled tools and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the unbiased insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry's resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. In a landscape that's ever evolving, we change with it.

About Buyers Lab Pick Awards

Buyers Lab Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards, as they are based on rigorous testing, including an extensive durability assessment and evaluation of key attributes such as usability, image quality, and value. Each product that passes our lab test earns Buyers Lab's Recommended or Highly Recommended seal and our Certificate of Reliability, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 As compared to competitive personal mobile single-sheet-feeding document scanners priced under $229 USD in the U.S. and Canada, as of May 2018. Excludes other Epson scanners.

2 At 300 dpi, based on 8.5" x 11", 1-sheet scan speed, using the battery.

3 Wirelessly scan to smartphones or tablets (Android/iOS devices) via the Epson DocumentScan app; wirelessly scan to the cloud, PCs or Macs with Epson Document Capture software, installed on the connected Windows PC or Mac. Internet connection is required.

4 For more information, go to www.epson.com/3yearscannerwarranty. Subject to limited warranty terms and conditions. Expedited shipping not available in all areas. Road Service orders must be in by 3 p.m. Eastern Time for Next-Business-Day delivery.

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

