Epson Expands Business Printing Portfolio with A3 Multifunction Color Printers and Printer Fleet Management Service

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced two new A3 multifunction color printers, the WorkForce® Pro WF-C879R and WF-C878R, strengthening its lineup of business printing offerings to meet the needs of the commercial office market. Powered by Epson's PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™, the new WF-C879R and WF-C878R offer the lowest total printing costs in their class1 and the lowest power consumption in their class,2 delivering speed, accuracy and cost-effective printing, and energy conservation for productivity-demanding and cost-conscious workgroups.

Epson today also introduced its free cloud-based printer fleet management tool, Epson Remote Services, providing partners with extensive insight into their Epson printing devices to help reduce their support cost by improving service support and operational efficiency. Its scheduled print usage reporting via emails can help partners simplify click-charge based customer billing. Engineered for dealers managing multiple printer fleets, Epson Remote Services makes it easy to remotely manage Epson printers and access customer printer details, including device status, consumables status, print usage, and more. With advanced alerts and email notifications for diagnosis of issues, preventative maintenance and device status, dealers can control maintenance functions offsite and track device status via the intuitive web interface.

"Businesses demand simple, reliable, economical, and futureproof solutions, and we strive to provide the resources and support that our partners require to stay competitive while continuing to grow their business," said Dennis Fan, product manager, Epson America. "The expansion of our product and service portfolio with the new WorkForce MFP models and Epson Remote Services demonstrate our relentless commitment to the growth and success of our partners."

Additional WorkForce Pro WF-C869R and WF-C878R Features

Providing low intervention and less hassle, the WF-C879R and WF-C878R with Replaceable Ink Pack Systems let users print up to 86,000 ISO pages (black) and up to 50,000 ISO pages (color).3 The WF-C879R offers fast output speeds of 26/25 ISO ppm (black/color)† and rapid scan speeds of up to 100 images per minute (duplex),4 while the WF-C878R prints at speeds of 25/24 ISO ppm (black/color)† and scans up to 45 images per minute (duplex).4 Both printers offer versatile media handling capabilities including auto duplexing and auto media size detection, and provide seamless integration with web-based enterprise applications such as Kofax Equitrac, Kofax eCopy, PaperCut, and others.

Additional Epson Remote Services Features

With remote maintenance functionality, Epson Remote Services can acquire printer status, reboot the device and clean the printhead.5 The dashboard gives a quick, concise overview, allowing dealers to easily locate devices that need attention. Usage reports can conveniently be produced weekly, monthly or quarterly. Multiple Epson networked devices can be registered simultaneously and access can be controlled with a specified range of IP addresses. Dealers also have access to monitor the status of printers connected via USB,6 rather than the Ethernet network.

Availability

The Epson WorkForce Pro WF-C879R and WorkForce Pro WF-C878R will be available at the end of Feb. 2020 exclusively through authorized BusinessFirstSM resellers and backed by a one-year limited warranty. Epson Remote Services is available to Epson BusinessFirst Partners free of charge.

For more information and availability, please visit https://epson.com/business-printers. For more information about the BusinessFirst Partner Program, please visit https://epson.com/epson-partners-program.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed.

This product uses only genuine Epson-brand ink packs. Other brands of ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

1 Actual savings and costs will vary considerably based on print tasks, print volumes and usage conditions. Based on total costs of printing with the WF-C878R and WF-879R printers and highest-capacity replacement ink compared with the costs of printing equivalent ISO pages with the best-selling, similarly featured color laser and color inkjet multifunction printers with speeds of 35 pages per minute or less as of June 2019. Toner and ink costs based on manufacturer's highest-capacity yields and pricing; printer costs based on MSRP per industry-available data as of September 2019.

2 Compared to similarly featured color multifunction printers with speeds of 35 ppm or less based on industry-available data, June 2019. Actual power savings will vary by product model and usage.

3 Ink pack yields are estimated based on ISO/IEC 24711 test in Default Mode printing continuously. Ink pack yields vary considerably for reasons including printed images, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors have to be installed for printing. For print quality, part of the ink from the included ink packs is used for printer startup and a variable amount of ink remains in the ink pack after the "replace ink pack" signal. For details, see www.epson.com/inkinfo.

4 Based on 200 dpi, letter-size, in Black-and-White or Color.

5 Excludes WorkForce Enterprise models.

6 Requires installation of USB agent. For Windows® only.

EPSON, PrecisionCore and WorkForce are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BusinessFirst is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

