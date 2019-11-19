Epson Heat-Free PrecisionCore Technology Ushers in the Future of Office Printing in New Brand Campaign

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced a new brand campaign, entitled "Goodbye Laser. Hello Future.," to underscore why Epson's inkjet printing technology should be a key part of any successful business infrastructure from small business to the enterprise. Epson's innovative PrecisionCore® Heat-Free Printing Technology is designed to deliver performance, affordable printing and simplicity to meet the needs of the commercial office market, and allow IT directors, dealers, and business customers the ability to futureproof their business printing.

Epson, an established leader across multiple industries, has taken its innovation to business printing with its inkjet Heat-Free Technology, revolutionizing the market with a fast first page out time, delivering high-quality printing with low power consumption, and high-capacity ink supplies all designed to be affordable, reliable and to reduce downtime.1

Much like other applications where Epson inkjet technology has disrupted the market – such as photography, fine art, graphics and textiles – the company has set its sights on doing the same in the large office and enterprise environments. Industry analysts also see the trajectory toward affordable and fast heat-free printing technology. IDC is projecting a 175 percent growth in high speed color inkjet in the U.S. over the next 3 years.2

The "Goodbye Laser. Hello Future." brand campaign emphasizes Epson's fast, cool and smart PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, which is engineered to deliver speed, accuracy and cost-effective printing in the office printing market. With groundbreaking business printing solutions, like the WorkForce® Enterprise WF-C20590 and WF-M20590 that can print up to 100 ISO ppm† while operating on a standard 110-volt outlet, as well as new innovations on the horizon, Epson is committed to bringing Heat-Free Technology to both dealers and end users.

Additionally, a channel-centric campaign for Epson desktop Supertank printer solutions will leverage Epson's relationship with entrepreneur, business owner, and four-time NBA national champion Shaquille O'Neal. As a savvy tech enthusiast who has seen the innovative benefits of Supertank printers firsthand, Shaq will extend his presence as an Epson brand ambassador to the Supertank line for the commercial desktop.

"The future of printing is inkjet, and with the 'Hello Future' campaign, Epson's goal is to educate the market on the advantages of PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology," said Joseph Contreras, commercial marketing executive, office solutions, Epson America. "As the business printing market moves toward inkjet, our disruptive Heat-Free Technology solution allows dealers to stay ahead of the curve by offering their customers the futureproof printing solution they demand."

PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology Features

FAST: There is no need to preheat a fuser and warm up before printing, providing a fast first page out time (FPOT).

There is no need to preheat a fuser and warm up before printing, providing a fast first page out time (FPOT). COOL: Heat Free Technology means low power consumption and a quick recovery time between ink firings.

Heat Free Technology means low power consumption and a quick recovery time between ink firings. SMART: Epson PrecisionCore inkjet printers with Heat-Free Technology use high-capacity ink supplies are designed to be affordable, reliable and to reduce downtime.

For additional information about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology and Epson's new brand campaign, please visit https://epson.com/business-printers.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

1 Source IDC, 2017 (Based on extrapolation from IDC Inkjet Forecast data, includes SOHO and SMB Market) — Consumer Unit Shipments: IDC Worldwide Single-Function Printer Forecast, 2017-2021, IDC Worldwide Multifunction Peripheral Forecast, 2017-2021; Wide-Format Unit Shipments: IDC North America Large-Format Printer Market Shares, 2017-2021; Production Print Volume: IDC U.S. Production Page Volume Forecast 2017-2021; Office Unit Shipments: IDC Worldwide Single-Function Printer Forecast, 2017-2021, IDC Worldwide Multifunction Peripheral Forecast, 2017-2021

2 lDC US Printer Page Volume Forecast 2017-2021

EPSON, PrecisionCore and WorkForce are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

