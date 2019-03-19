Epson Illustrates the Possibilities of Digital Experiences Powered by Laser Projection at DSE 2019

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide1, is showcasing an array of laser projectors at DSE 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from March 27-28 at Epson's booth, #1218. In addition to a booth display, Remi Del Mar, senior product manager at Epson, will lead an on-site workshop titled "Projection Technology Transforming the Customer Experience" on Wednesday, March 27 at 11:15 a.m.

"Capturing the attention of a growing, younger audience of millennial and Gen Z consumers means businesses must take an experience-first approach," said Remi Del Mar, senior product manager, Visual Display Solutions at Epson America, Inc. "I'm excited to speak to attendees about the ways digital signage can transform customer experiences across an array of industries, including retail, hospitality, casinos, art galleries, and entertainment, among others, and discussing the effect of presenting captivating spaces on how we communicate and engage with today's connected consumers."

Demonstrating Epson's versatile portfolio of digital signage solutions, the Epson booth will feature Epson's LightScene™ accent lighting projector, the PowerLite® L-Series, and the Pro L-Series. From large-scale displays, such as architectural mapping or entertainment venue imagery, to smaller informational signage, such as window shop displays or creative wayfinding, Epson's laser projectors deliver digital signage for various applications.

Since its launch, Epson's LightScene projector and other digital signage solutions have been leveraged across industries looking to create deeper connections with customers. Glass-Media, Inc. (DSE booth #3220) is leveraging Epson's technology to enhance their clients' storefronts with dynamic content.

"In a world where offline retail must constantly compete with online sellers, retail professionals need to find ways to stand out and engage with their prospective customers," said Daniel Black, CEO and founder of Glass-Media, Inc. "Since leveraging Epson's projection technology in our digital storefront solutions, we've seen an overwhelmingly positive response from shoppers. The form factor, brightness and low-maintenance benefits of laser solutions make Epson extremely reliable and easy-to-use."

TruClear is leveraging Epson's laser projection solutions to help brick-and-mortar businesses transform into digital, social environments.

"Our objective as a company has always been to maximize the value of brick-and-mortar by transforming them into experience venues. We do this by reconnecting people to physical spaces with value-creating experiences that influence actions and emotions that cannot be replicated online," said Julio Linares, product manager at TruClear. "True-to-life colors combined with Epson's reliable and flexible laser projection technology provide a strong backbone for captivating viewers and staying true to brands when we deploy lower cost alternative solutions to video walls. By intersecting art, architecture and technology, we are able to bring spatial storytelling visions to fruition."

